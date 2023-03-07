Q: I recently placed online orders for a refrigerator, washer and dryer with Sears. After weeks of stringing me along with delivery dates, Sears said they didn't have the products I ordered, so I canceled by phone.

A representative told me I would receive a refund to my credit card within 7 to 10 business days. Since then, I've received a small refund (about $37) but nothing else. Sears can't tell me why only one refund was processed but not the other.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

