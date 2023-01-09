Q: I paid RushMyPassport.com for expedited service to apply for a U.S. passport. I could have done it alone, but the company made a compelling pitch. RushMyPassport.com says it delivers your passport "safe, fast and secure" and offers support by email, phone and chat.

In fact, they offered none of those. The government lost my paperwork, and I had to drive three hours in a storm to get a last-minute passport the day before departing for Europe. RushMyPassport.com has never answered the phone nor responded to an email throughout this awful experience. I finally got a guy on chat, but he promised someone would call me right back and guess what? They never did. I would like a refund of my $227 processing fee. 



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

