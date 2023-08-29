Q: Almost two years ago, I had my annual physical. After the exam, I received a letter from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, which I ignored, believing I had paid the bill in full.

Two months later, I got another letter from my health insurance company, and this time I opened it. It said I owed Quest Diagnostics $740 for tests that were not covered.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

