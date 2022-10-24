Q: My wife and I booked an Alaska cruise with UnCruise Adventures two years ago. The cruise line canceled the sailing on the day we were about to depart from Australia.

We have requested a refund multiple times, but they refuse, offering a credit instead. We can't use future cruise credit because of our health. Can you help me get a refund for the $12,490 we spent on our cruise?



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?