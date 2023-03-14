Q: I'm writing to you about my Frigidaire refrigerator, which I purchased for $1,499 less than one year ago. The refrigerator has an irreparable problem with its temperature controls and has never operated correctly.

Food placed in the refrigerator frequently goes bad in a matter of days. I've included photographs of avocados and cucumbers in the refrigerator covered in frost and ice crystals to demonstrate the refrigerator is not properly regulated.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

