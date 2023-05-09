Q: We bought a new GE Profile washing machine about seven months ago. We were awakened one night last month to a flooded laundry room, bathroom, foyer, family room and office. The water valve in the washer failed and filled the machine, and eventually our home, while it was not even on.

A technician diagnosed the faulty valve, but the part is on extended backorder. I've spoken with numerous GE customer service agents about getting the valve. Most recently, a representative told me I just needed to keep waiting because there was no way to expedite the process.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

