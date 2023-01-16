Q: I paid for a vacation rental in Oceanside, Calif., for our church fellowship group before the pandemic. I used my Chase Sapphire Reserve card, which has travel insurance.

We had to cancel the trip because of COVID. The vacation rental management company offered a full refund but then changed its offer to a credit. I wanted my money back because we were unlikely to take the trip. I disputed the charge on my Chase Sapphire Reserve card and received a full refund.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?