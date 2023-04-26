Q: I have a problem with Eversource Gas, our energy company in western Massachusetts. An Eversource gas company technician came to our door recently, claiming someone passing by our home called them to say they smelled gas and he needed to check our furnaces.

After his check, he said we had gas leaks from both of our furnaces and that he had to shut them down. I called a licensed heating contractor, who came the next day to check. There were no leaks.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

