Q: After a recent ride in a Lyft rideshare, the company charged me a $150 damage fee for an alleged cigarette burn to the vehicle. I have sent numerous emails to Lyft informing them that I did not cause the damage.

I asked Lyft for the driver's statement and evidence that led them to conclude that I caused the damage, but I never got an answer. A Lyft representative claims the company has reviewed the damage charges.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?