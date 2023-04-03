Q: I accidentally transferred $3,825 to the wrong person through Zelle via First Republic Bank. I entered the wrong email address.

The person who received the deposit was initially going to send it back, but his bank advised him against this since he does not know me. He asked me to file a claim with Zelle.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

What's NABUR?