Q: Last year, U.S. Customs confiscated my passport in Montreal as I was returning to the United States. The reason the officer gave me was that it had been reported as “lost or stolen.” It was neither because I was holding it in my hands!

What I had reported as “lost or stolen” was my passport card. I had applied for both a passport and passport card. I received the passport but never received the card. I reported the card as missing, and in time received a replacement.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

