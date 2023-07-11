Q: I recently tried to order a Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer from Amazon. The advertised price was $89. I spent three hours trying to purchase it without success, but I was eventually able to buy the same battery-powered car, also on Amazon, for $393. An Amazon representative told me by phone that the company would honor the original price by refunding the difference.

Amazon didn't refund the price because it said it didn't price match. But this wasn't a price match  it was a pricing error. I can't return the car because Amazon says it's a "hazard." I even got Fisher-Price to send me a letter stating it is not hazardous and can be returned. Amazon just tells me they can't accept it. Can you help me?  Robert Preuss, Pefferlaw, Canada



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

