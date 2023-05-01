Q: While I was a patient at a nursing home in Grants Pass, Ore., I contracted Clostridioides difficile, a bacteria that causes diarrhea and colitis, an inflammation of the colon. C. diff. is a truly horrible intestinal infection that is potentially fatal.

Since the treatment wasn't curing me, I found a gastroenterologist who prescribed 30 tablets of Dificid, an expensive medication. However, I received 58 tablets from my pharmacy, Omnicare of Portland, at a total cost of $13,000  and a cost to me of $2,116.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

