Q: I have a problem with Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E). I bought an air conditioner service plan through BGE Home, an independent service arm of BG&E. BGE Home has an agreement with BG&E to charge me the $42.90 monthly service fee for two air conditioning units and two furnaces through my monthly utility bill.

In June 2022, I bought a new air conditioning unit from BGE Home. Since the new unit has a two-year warranty, BGE Home agreed to waive my monthly air conditioning service fee for the second unit (valued at $5 per month) for the next two years. That never happened despite numerous calls and email communications with both BG&E and BGE Home.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

