Q: I ordered an Apple Watch on Prime Day from Amazon. It did not work, so I returned it to Amazon for a replacement. The replacement watch also didn't work, and I also sent it back. I returned each watch in the original Apple packaging and using the return label provided by Amazon.

Something went awry with my last return. Amazon won't acknowledge the returned item or issue a $329 refund. I'm caught in an email loop trying to reach an account specialist to appeal this decision.



Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help with any consumer problem by contacting him at http://www.elliott.org/help

©2022 Christopher Elliott

