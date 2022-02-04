If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
After missing a year when the pandemic replaced paintings, artists, crafters and art buyers, the crowds will once again fill the streets of Tubac Village on Wednesday through Sunday, for the 63rd annual Tubac Festival of the Arts.
Tubac’s gallery, shop and restaurant owners are glad to have the nationally recognized festival return.
Every year, an art poster highlights the festival. For 2022, the featured artist is Tubac resident Barbara Hill, who was approached by Randy Wade, vice president of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, for the commission.
“We looked at my paintings of Elephant Head, but he wanted one with animals. Of all my paintings he wanted a new one — one with animals that was friendly. I had free rein to design,” Hill said.
“We wanted something that would have a broad appeal, and Hill’s burros are very popular as one of the subjects in her art. They’re very appealing images that she creates,” Wade said.
After planning the image mentally, it took Hill about a week to create “Paco and Friends.”
Hill was pleased with Wade’s reaction when he saw the finished painting: “This is what we want," he said.
The original oil painting is 14-by-12½ inches and is for sale at K Newby Gallery. It shows a burro with chickens in a comfortable and colorful rural setting with a barn and trees.
“My goals in painting are to portray to the viewers those special moments in an animal’s life — the time, the color and light, the feeling I have for it, then express that feeling in a creative, painterly way," Hill said.
Commemorative 18-by-24-inch festival posters will be for sale at $20 unsigned and $25 signed during the festival. Personal signing locations are at the K Newby Gallery across the footbridge on Tubac Road, the Tubac Rotary Club booth on Tubac Road, and the Tubac Historical Society on Burruel Street.
Festival parking is $8 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Also at the festival
Kim Obrzut, among the first Native American woman to work in bronze, will exhibit at the Tubac Festival for the first time. Look for her and her work in front of the Tubac Center of the Arts all five days.
Five-time world champion Hoop Dancer Tony Duncan, along with Jeremy Dancing Bull from South Dakota and Darrin Yazzie from the Four Corners region will perform in front of Lone Mountain Turquoise Co. on Tubac Road on Feb. 5, at 12:30, 2 and 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone