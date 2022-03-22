Games played March 11-16, 2022
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Jeff LeFave Edward Jones Investors opened the double elimination postseason tournament against Insurance Center of Green Valley. The Investors prevailed 19-9 behind Alan Anderson’s 4 hits and 3 each from Ron Severson and Dennis Dion. Wally Towne’s homer triple paced the Agents. Game 2 featured Animal Care Center of Green Valley and Longhorn Grill & Saloon. The Horns stampeded to a 21-9 victory propelled by Divya DeGarde, Richard Farrell, and Alan Welsch. That afternoon the Animals bounced back to defeat the Insurers 18-14. Harley Thompson’s bases-loaded triple and Mike Gempel’s outfield defense weren’t enough for manager Deb Seguin’s Insurance team. In the winner’s bracket, the Horns downed the hobbled Faves 19-15 in extra innings with Paul Vitale’s 3-run game winning homer despite Investors’ hitting by Clair Prody, Dave Lee, and Mark Hess.
On day two, needing to win three games, the Animals and LeFave fought for the chance of revenge against the Horns. The Animals won the thriller 19-18 despite 4 hits from the Fave’s Ron Severson. In the finals, the Horns leaped ahead behind Rich Malinowski and Jim Wray. Riding the hot bats of Jerry Miller, Joey Waldschmitt, Mitch Sapp, and Jan Furuli, the Animals fought back to take the first game 18-17. With the season riding on one last game, the Horns turned to pitcher Jose Escalera while the Animal’s Leo Neville returned to pitch his third game of the day. The Horns jumped out early, again, thanks to doubles from Divya DeGarde and Tom Phelps. Leo the lion loomed large at the plate as he led his team back. However, it was a 3-run homer by Jose Escalera that won it for the Horns 17-14 to become the tournament champions.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
In the opening game of the Allison Tournament, Two Girls Pizza edged Hickey Automotive 25-24 in a thrilling contest. The Pizza team scored 9 runs in the last inning to tie the game and then won in the extra inning. Harvey Schelter, Tom Trekker, Butch Hager and Ed Mendoza (homer) led the Pizza hitters. Mick Iannacchino, Charlie Tarjan and Mike Hulse were the Mechanics’ leading batsmen. 3 ½ Happy Barbers defeated Health Insurance Solutions 10-6. Tom Liedtke and Gary Anderson were Barbers' perfect hitters. The Insurance squad’s bats were mostly silenced by Barbers’ Rick Keagy’s masterful pitching.
Health Insurance Solutions got their bats going in their second contest and defeated Hickey Automotive 19-12. Steve Heath, the Insurers hitting hero, connected on two bases-loaded triples driving in six runs. Mick Iannacchino and Bart Prieve were perfect hitters for the Mechanics. 3 ½ Happy Barbers won a hitting battle against Two Girls Pizza 26-25 by scoring two runs with two outs in the last inning. Jeff Robinson led the Barbers attack with good hits and a homer. Dan Coleman, Harvey Schelter, Jose Cepeda and Tim Ilse each had five hits for the Pizza squad. Two Girls Pizza came back to defeat Health Insurance Solutions 25 -14. Ed Mendoza, Chuck Borozinski, and Butch Harmon led the Pizza attack. Nick Olvera and Craig Anderson led the Insurers’ hitters.
In a rematch of the league’s two top teams, top-rated 3 ½ Happy Barbers completed their sweep of the regular season title and the tournament by defeating Two Girls Pizza 20-14. Jimmy Sears, Kurt Kohler, and Vince Robinette's outless hits and Bill Seavecki’s two homers highlighted the Barbers. Tom Trekker and Tim Ilse led the Pizza hitters.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Sponsored entirely by Shawn Smith RE/Max Select Realty
It seemed our season had just begun and here we were playing our last game on March 11. We couldn’t have had such a fun, successful three months without the support of our sponsor, Shawn Smith Re/Max Select Realty who has been our #1 sponsor since the league began. We cannot thank Shawn Smith enough for her support.
We were blessed to have on our pitchers mound two of the best pitchers in all of BAJA softball, Lu Smith and Craig Jackson. They pitched for us every week AND helped prepare the fields to perfection. Without players there would be no League at all, so thank you Marsha Lichtenham, Mac Robison, Bob Jaquays, Dave Thomas, John Vitale, Ken Becker, Arlie Lyons, Donna Harrison, Vicki Hubbard, Richard Murphy, Cheryle Meyers, Paul Klouda, Randy George, Dave Ferringer, Robert Cannon, Leslie Lang, Bob Epstein, Mark Haskoe, Steve Sellinger, Penny Durgan, Mike College, and Stacy Michaels. I hope to see you all back next year, 2023, for another fun and challenging year in the Jim Hill Spirit League.
BAJA Senior softball batting practice and pick up games will be every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday beginning at 9 a.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, bowling or golf, go to www.bajasportingclub.org.