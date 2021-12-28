POPULAR HOME TOUR REDUX Doors reopening for visitors

For anyone who enjoys seeing how homeowners have furnished their abodes, for those looking for new interior decorating ideas, and for anyone wanting to help support Tubac Center of the Arts, the annual home tour fundraiser has returned.
Five homes — with one in Tumacácori and four in Tubac — will be open to visitors on Saturday, Jan.15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docents are on site at each home, and all tours are self-guided with detailed maps offering clear directions to each home given to paid guests.
“We are pleased to present a variety of homes for the 2022 Home Tour. Our homes this year range from an historic ranch to a recently built contemporary residence within the Tubac Golf Resort,” said Sandra Corbitt Home Tour co-chairwoman. “We love to share the quiet and peaceful lifestyle of Tubac with everyone and hope you are able to join us for a relaxing day in January.”
The home at Rock Corral Ranch in Tumacácori was built with a Mexican influence in 1925 and features a courtyard between the main residence and The Gallery. The centerpiece of the courtyard is a majestic eucalyptus tree estimated to be 50 to 60 feet high.
The Gallery includes a library, bar and is filled with western-theme collections, movie posters and historic pieces, including a wooden baby high chair on wheels.
“All the stars in the movie posters have been here. Everything in here’s got a story,” said owner Bill Neubauer.
Rock Corral Ranch is 4.5 miles south of Tubac. A short dirt road leads to the residence where the grounds are slightly pebbly; closed-toed shoes are suggested.
A home in Tubac’s Barrio neighborhood features a salt-water pool, as seen in Hollywood films, and is surrounded by fountains and an outdoor kitchen.
Three distinct homes within the Tubac Golf Resort are each different, offering privacy and views.
One custom-built home includes a welcoming grass entrance with a walkway. Inside it features a baby grand piano in the living room, a light-filled open kitchen with an outdoor dining area, and a rear courtyard with seating, an outdoor fireplace and a scenic view.
The kitchen in one home features light Alderwood cabinets and a spacious counter/island that’s often used as a dining table. Four high stools feature comfy padded seats and backs for pleasurable dining.
Showing an antique piece with intricate carved wood details, the owner pointed out that “It’s a family heirloom piece of furniture said to be about 100 years old.”
Step out back to view the private yard and pool.
The brick-faced Historic Otero House in the Tubac Golf Resort is next to a chapel. Often used for weddings and other celebratory events, it offers a huge lawn and expansive scenic views and will be open to visitors on the Home Tour.
