POPS concert comes to town

Come enjoy a free pops concert when the Civic Orchestra of Tucson bring “Lights, Camera, Action” to the stage at Valley Presbyterian Church on April 30.
The 3 p.m. concert will include music from opera, ballet, movies, TV, and Broadway. In addition, Jisue Choi, the winner of COT’s Young Artists’ Competition, Senior Piano Division, will perform with the orchestra.
The high school senior will play the first movement of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, which is famously difficult for the dexterity and stamina it requires of the soloist. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear some audience favorites from stage and screen and an incredibly skilled young pianist.
In addition, COT will again perform its “Lights Camera, Action” concert at the DeMeester Outdoor Pavilion in Reid Park on May 1 at 7 p.m. At Reid Park, 16-year-old cellist Molly Urbon-Bonine, winner of COT’s Young Artists’ Competition, Senior Strings Division, will perform Élégie, by Gabriel Fauré. It is a stand-alone piece because, although Fauré was a prolific composer, he never finished the other movements of this emotional composition. The pops concert is a great opportunity to bring a blanket and picnic dinner, enjoy the outdoor concert, and see this truly talented young musician.
These two “Lights, Camera, Action” concerts will be the last for Charles Bontrager, music director. Maestro Bontrager will be retiring in May. Dr Keun Oh, the music director designate, and will take the reins this summer.
The Civic Orchestra of Tucson is a not-for-profit, 501(c) (3) organization.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone