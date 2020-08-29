It's all about the nose

What is it that the nose knows,

 If it’s in the air that’s where it goes.  

The smell of cookies baking or fresh bread, 

Then there’s another, something we dread.

This pandemic, coronavirus is who,

 Working together there’s much we can do.  

Cover it up and all can be swell,

 Friends and family, let’s keep them all well.  

The solution is simple, just wear a mask, 

No one else should have to ask.  

But wearing a mask, it’s not enough, 

There’s more you see, it’s not so tough.  Washing hands and respecting the rules, 

Keeping your distance, avoiding the fools.  

Whatever you do, please respect the nose,  Now we know it’s where everything goes.

By Brian Dean

HAIKU

Tree in mind’s eye stands

tall breathing in grain and whorl

tuned and coherent

By VA Levine

Broken Limericks: Pandemic

Grime on the wall,

Dirt in the hall.

Pandemic

Growin’ a beard,

Looking real weird.

Pandemic

Time on my hands,

Listenin’ to bands.

Pandemic

Beard real grim,

Needin’ a trim.

Pandemic

Can’t get out to shop,

Oh, when will it stop?

Pandemic

Being beat by a virus,

It really does try us.

Pandemic

Can’t see my toes,

My stomach grows.

Pandemic

I’m near in a trance,

Can’t even dance.

Pandemic

'neer a lump on a log,

Just walking the dog.

Pandemic

— By Donald F. Schwartz

 

Yesterday

I yearn for yesterday

yesterday I could smile

with real people

I could talk without a mask

greet my neighbors without fear

yesterday

yesterday I was unafraid

I was almost young

now I have grown old

I speak to no one

I hear songs from no one

there's no laughter in the air

yesterday

yesterday I felt was nearly mine

I didn't have new rules, restrictions

I was not a prisoner in my own home

yesterday I could sing and holler

joy freedom happiness

remember the deer in the arroyo?

shy, tentative, uncertain, alone

not sure of where it was

today I am that deer

— By Cal Lambert

WHEN HE IS GONE

When I grow old and he is gone

I'll keep nine cats who preen and yawn

In parts of the house where they don't belong

I 'll watch them scratch and play.

When I grow old and I'm alone

Without a job and ringing phone

Our children gone and on their own

I'll take more time to pray.

When he's not here I will be free

To dine at nine and read til three

The clock will lose its hold on me

I'll let my hair go gray.

Cans of tuna will suffice

Yogurt, toast and cakes of rice

The cooking stove a nest for mice

I'll eat from a TV tray.

Memories of his warm touch

I'll keep the pipes and robes and such

And pictures in the china hutch

He'll not be far away.

Legacy of lasting love

Triumphs, errors, all of the above

Children, wear it like a glove

We'll meet again one day.

— By Mary Hess

God Blessed

The sun rises and sets here like it has, as it always will,

The day proves warm, though the breeze hints at cool.

The mountain sings its mermaid siren song.

Paths beacon, with crests and peaks hovering just out of reach.

but within my wild imagination.

I toast the evening with my wine glass held high

and listen to the day’s news over the brick walls that safely

separate me from my row of loving neighbors.

Or I share a glass from the tailgate of our respective cars

as we watch a full moon rise over the rugged shadow of the mountains.

Quarantine is a hard slap on a naïve cheek.

After the stunning, little things grow in proportion of noticing.

Time is given where alertness was once shrouded by busyness.

The sounds of imposed silence become the white noise of wind and bird.

The earth demands attention, and we have time to give it its due.

We are God-blessed.

— By Lisbeth Lutz

NEW TO THE WEST

New to the West — should I get a vest?

Not as spry as when younger but I'll do my best

to learn a new way, and every day

be grateful for the give and take,

sit in the sun awhile and bake.

Omigosh — is that a snake?

Never mind, let it be.

Let all within the West be blest.

— By Janice Rogers

Haiku on Aging

 With my joints creaking,

the CBD is applied.

My arthritis wanes.

Words once shone brightly,

eager to express my thoughts,

now hide in shadows.

When joints are aching,

nothing warms them like a cat,

if you can stand hair.

My vision grows dim

but my heart has perfect sight

for things that matter.

— By Rick Scifres

Join the online forum

Tags