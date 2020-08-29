It's all about the nose
What is it that the nose knows,
If it’s in the air that’s where it goes.
The smell of cookies baking or fresh bread,
Then there’s another, something we dread.
This pandemic, coronavirus is who,
Working together there’s much we can do.
Cover it up and all can be swell,
Friends and family, let’s keep them all well.
The solution is simple, just wear a mask,
No one else should have to ask.
But wearing a mask, it’s not enough,
There’s more you see, it’s not so tough. Washing hands and respecting the rules,
Keeping your distance, avoiding the fools.
Whatever you do, please respect the nose, Now we know it’s where everything goes.
By Brian Dean
HAIKU
Tree in mind’s eye stands
tall breathing in grain and whorl
tuned and coherent
By VA Levine
Broken Limericks: Pandemic
Grime on the wall,
Dirt in the hall.
Pandemic
Growin’ a beard,
Looking real weird.
Pandemic
Time on my hands,
Listenin’ to bands.
Pandemic
Beard real grim,
Needin’ a trim.
Pandemic
Can’t get out to shop,
Oh, when will it stop?
Pandemic
Being beat by a virus,
It really does try us.
Pandemic
Can’t see my toes,
My stomach grows.
Pandemic
I’m near in a trance,
Can’t even dance.
Pandemic
'neer a lump on a log,
Just walking the dog.
Pandemic
— By Donald F. Schwartz
Yesterday
I yearn for yesterday
yesterday I could smile
with real people
I could talk without a mask
greet my neighbors without fear
yesterday
yesterday I was unafraid
I was almost young
now I have grown old
I speak to no one
I hear songs from no one
there's no laughter in the air
yesterday
yesterday I felt was nearly mine
I didn't have new rules, restrictions
I was not a prisoner in my own home
yesterday I could sing and holler
joy freedom happiness
remember the deer in the arroyo?
shy, tentative, uncertain, alone
not sure of where it was
today I am that deer
— By Cal Lambert
WHEN HE IS GONE
When I grow old and he is gone
I'll keep nine cats who preen and yawn
In parts of the house where they don't belong
I 'll watch them scratch and play.
When I grow old and I'm alone
Without a job and ringing phone
Our children gone and on their own
I'll take more time to pray.
When he's not here I will be free
To dine at nine and read til three
The clock will lose its hold on me
I'll let my hair go gray.
Cans of tuna will suffice
Yogurt, toast and cakes of rice
The cooking stove a nest for mice
I'll eat from a TV tray.
Memories of his warm touch
I'll keep the pipes and robes and such
And pictures in the china hutch
He'll not be far away.
Legacy of lasting love
Triumphs, errors, all of the above
Children, wear it like a glove
We'll meet again one day.
— By Mary Hess
God Blessed
The sun rises and sets here like it has, as it always will,
The day proves warm, though the breeze hints at cool.
The mountain sings its mermaid siren song.
Paths beacon, with crests and peaks hovering just out of reach.
but within my wild imagination.
I toast the evening with my wine glass held high
and listen to the day’s news over the brick walls that safely
separate me from my row of loving neighbors.
Or I share a glass from the tailgate of our respective cars
as we watch a full moon rise over the rugged shadow of the mountains.
Quarantine is a hard slap on a naïve cheek.
After the stunning, little things grow in proportion of noticing.
Time is given where alertness was once shrouded by busyness.
The sounds of imposed silence become the white noise of wind and bird.
The earth demands attention, and we have time to give it its due.
We are God-blessed.
— By Lisbeth Lutz
NEW TO THE WEST
New to the West — should I get a vest?
Not as spry as when younger but I'll do my best
to learn a new way, and every day
be grateful for the give and take,
sit in the sun awhile and bake.
Omigosh — is that a snake?
Never mind, let it be.
Let all within the West be blest.
— By Janice Rogers
Haiku on Aging
With my joints creaking,
the CBD is applied.
My arthritis wanes.
Words once shone brightly,
eager to express my thoughts,
now hide in shadows.
When joints are aching,
nothing warms them like a cat,
if you can stand hair.
My vision grows dim
but my heart has perfect sight
for things that matter.
— By Rick Scifres