How many of us have — fondly, fleetingly or determinedly — thought of writing a book? Perhaps a family memoir, a mystery, or maybe an adventure tale set in our intriguing Sonoran Desert …
Bonnie Papenfuss had been writing poetry, both serious and humorous, since she and husband Larry retired 15 years ago, leaving Minnesota to make Green Valley their new home.
“My husband had always encouraged me to put my poetry into a book, but people don't buy poetry books, so I'd always dismissed the idea,” she remembers. But then she met successful mystery writer J.A. Jance at a Joyner-Green Valley Library author's talk and bought a copy of Jance's “After the Fire” poetry book.
“I liked her method of a short story describing her situation and mind set followed by the poem written at that exact point in time,” says Papenfuss. That discovery, along with winning first prize in a Society of Southwestern Authors' writing contest for a poem she penned, titled “It's All About Her Smile,” helped propel Papenfuss to write and publish “From the Window of God's Waiting Room: A Memoir of Playful Prose and Pleasant Poetry.”
With much humor, insight and, yes, the bravery it takes to delve into complicated family relationships, Papenfuss spent a couple years selecting a mix of her favorite poems to include, writing short stories to accompany them, then making necessary changes after reading her poems and prose aloud at a local writers' critique forum.
The result is a delightful book of her early retirement adventures, with the pleasures of free time to pursue hiking, volunteering, and her writing while making new friends, spending time with family, and traveling with Larry. And then, as those first five years of retirement turned into 10 and then 15, she reflects on the inevitable process of aging in a senior community, for better or worse!
Creative process
From an early encounter with a white-haired granny in Walmart's dry goods department came inspiration for the book's title, followed by discovery of the marvels of Southern Arizona's natural beauty, and Green Valley's welcoming lifestyle.
With all her experience as a writer, Papenfuss knew that humor is key because people love to laugh, and that shorter prose is always better. And, it's important to make an immediate connection with the reader.
“If your story isn't relatable, if the reader doesn't identify with the author in the first few hundred words, they're not going to give up any of their precious time,” Papenfuss explains.
To develop her prose writing to accompany the poems, Papenfuss learned to write down her ideas as soon they surfaced, whether on the Notes app on her cell phone if she was out and about, or on scratch paper she keep close by at night when thoughts would surface as she was ready to fall asleep.
Halfway through her story writing, “I felt my enthusiasm and dedication begin to wane. It seemed I would never finish.” To keep herself interested focused, she asked some of her writer friends for recommendations for a book cover designer. That led her to patient, helpful and artistic Debbie O'Byrne at jetlaunch.net. Together, they decided on just the right graphics and the perfect placement and color combinations depicting a comfy Southwestern scene of … God's waiting room!
“When my cover was done, the decision was easy — jetlaunch.net would be my printer/publisher,” Papenfuss points out.
Self-publishing was a new world for her, and she recommends new authors get recommendations from others, find out what all the costs will be, and ask a lot of questions.
Out in print
In late August, Papenfuss couldn't wait to cut open her first box full of copies of “From the Window of God's Waiting Room.”
“I can't even describe … what it felt like to hold this little book in my hand for the first time. It was similar to the satisfaction and fulfillment of giving birth. Seeing it come to life on paper was an amazing feeling. I've had poems accepted in many various anthologies. But having something with my name on the cover as the author — for a writer, there's nothing better,” she says.
Her daughters are very proud, and her husband brags about her, yet Papenfuss says her biggest supporter was her late mother, Ida Katherine Wyatt, to whom this book is dedicated and who decades ago helped her then-10-year-old daughter send in her first children's book for a writing contest.
Papenfuss also cites local poet and prose writer Jo Anderson, “my harshest critic, but loyal supporter” who would dissect Papenfuss' writing and often tell her to shorten things, with the rewrites turning out much better.
“It's true, I told her the rather harsh truth,” Anderson says. “Our first inclination is to tell too much, then figure out the best and shortest way to tell (the story). You reach a core you didn't know was there. It's good discipline.
“Bonnie has a flair for sarcastic wit. She picks up little things … and gets right to the heart of things,” Anderson points out.
Local author Duke Southard says he admires Papenfuss for sticking with her book project. “She shares deeply personal things in a unique fashion with prose and poems. Sometimes the prose version is more effective and sometimes it's the poems. The prose (can be) very powerful or the poem can really catch you.”
“From the Window of God's Waiting Room: A Memoir of Playful Prose and Pleasant Poetry” is available at The Book Shop in the Green Valley Village and from the author.