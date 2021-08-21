Pima County Parks and You: Friends hosting fun times at Canoa Ranch

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
No longer the best kept secret in Green Valley, the Historic Canoa Ranch continues its evolution into a destination for residents and visitors to Southern Arizona. Paired with that evolution is a passionate involvement of partnerships to support multiple facets of the facilities.
Historic Canoa Ranch benefits from the dynamic partnership between Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation and the Regional Flood Control District. Recently, the newly formed GVC Foundation/Friends of the Canoa Parks has stepped up to take on events and fundraising along with some possible boots on the ground work at the ranch.
Organizers have met on a monthly basis since the inception of the Friends in May 2019. Meetings have morphed from ideas/concepts to implementation with the Friends becoming a driving force behind event planning and fundraising.
The Friends of the Canoa Parks will host the Strait County Concert on Oct. 23, the Canoa Cup Open Car Show on Nov. 13 and Christmas at Canoa during the month of December. All Friends events are fundraising efforts for the preservation of the historic ranch, most notably the Manning Senior House.
The Friends of the Canoa Parks are actively recruiting members and are looking for you to join! The Friends need help with coordinating events and folks like you to sign up to help work the events as well!
For more information on the Friends and becoming a member, concert tickets, or car show exhibitor forms, go to www.gvc-foundation.org or call 520-648-1936.