PANDEMIC PROJECTS TO THE RESCUE! Clever, creative outdoor additions

Spending more time than usual at our homes, sweet homes, has inspired many folks to focus on their yards and patios. Staying close to home during the past year, some Santa Cruz Valley folks are making the best of it by heading outside and tackling some great outdoor additions.
Pandemic pads
After moving into their spacious one-story, three-bedroom block home in Green Valley's Fairways III neighborhood about two years ago, Judy Meagher and Michael Mack first focused on indoor projects, including stylish bathroom and kitchen remodels. Then starting in 2020, the couple's focus shifted to their expansive yard on El Viento, which at one time included irrigated citrus trees.
“Michael can build anything,” Judy says proudly, pointing out a pergola that he made for their yard, and a piece of colorful yard art they created with PVC pipes and decorated to resemble an ocotillo, which they made “mid-pandemic.”
Right about that time, “we were missing being able to connect with close friends,” she says. That led the pair to design and build in their front yard two of what they creatively dubbed "Pandemic Pads."
These new spots offer a safe way to have a couple neighbors over “and connect a bit with the world we once knew,” Judy explains. It allows the four of them to get together outdoors without bending the recommended safety precautions.
The two new pads feature red 12-by-12-inch pavers that Michael purchased in Tucson and used to create two 14-by-14-foot leveled pads.
Sturdy metal chairs with cushions suitable for the outdoors, along with a wooden coffee table made of treated pine and shaded by a Palo Verde tree, make for a great spot to relax in on the north side of their front yard.
At the second, larger pad in front of their house, Michael once again leveled the area, laid the pavers, then added several rows of brick trim on two sides, plus another attractive wooden coffee table.
Also, an eye-catching addition between this pad and the front of their house is a new, wooden foot bridge with a wrought iron railing that Michael built across a river rock stream in the yard.
Judy had found an offer for the bricks that she and Michael could have for free by loaded them up and transporting them home themselves. With that generous amount, Michael was also able to built a walkway from the new pad up to the bridge, then continuing with the brick path up toward their front door.
“Our Pandemic Pad looks great and is very useful,” Judy points out, noting that neighbors passing by are quite complimentary about their front yard's evolution.
•••
Being outdoors in nature for a couple hours a day is a great way to boost one's mental and emotional well-being. And Green Valley Gardeners' colorful, 4.2-acre Desert Meadows Park on South La Huerta is among the local venues that offer walking opportunities and safe, outdoor social space in a lovely setting.
Since its debut in 2014, the park has become a popular community draw with its vegetable garden, poetry trail, butterfly garden, shaded seating and more.
“People using the park are taking care of it,” Chuck Parsons, a Green Valley Gardener member and Desert Meadows Park manager, points out.
And while the pandemic stymied the park's popular annual events — including the arts & craft shows and the onion sale for the past year — efforts continue thanks to Desert Meadows masked volunteers who continue to work there safely. Among the results: an expansion of the plant nursery area thanks to donated items and funds.
“We have found we can raise operating funds by selling plants and garden items on a self-serve, honor system. Visitors can shop while visiting the park and drop money in a locking mailbox,” Parsons explains. “Volunteers propagate plants, plus we receive plant donations and donated garden items. This was our solution to generate enough funding during the pandemic to sustain the operating costs of the park.”
Also, Desert Meadows received a large granite slab that talented volunteers have used to create a new, sizable work table. It includes metal art by volunteer Henry Garcia.
“We intend to provide mini-workshops in this area when the pandemic situation subsides and county guidelines allow. Maybe a wine tasting might even be in our future,” Parsons notes. In the meantime, potted plants are displayed there.
Yet another new feature involves a nearby garden space evolving into an outdoor gallery to display colorful garden art, including ceramic and metal totems.
“We are learning several local artists are eager to have opportunities to display and sell their art during the pandemic,” Parsons points out, and Desert Meadows volunteers expect it be well received by park visitors.
And last, but not least, new irrigation is being added along a portion of the Anza Trail that runs through the park. No doubt the plants there will benefit after our very hot, dry summer of 2020.
•••
Green Valley resident Linda Gregory was ahead of the curve when it came to transforming her backyard in the San Ignacio Vistas neighborhood pre-pandemic.
In 2018, a lovely ash tree that provided shade on the west side of her backyard had to be removed when its roots broke up through the soil and caused tripping hazards. Consulting with a landscape architect, Linda decided to have her backyard cleared, giving her a clean slate to start over with a focus on landscaping that would attract birds.
Using her gardening knowledge gained by volunteering at the Green Valley Gardners' Arid Garden, and pouring over clever landscape ideas on Pinterest, she knew her backyard needed shade. A new covered patchwork brick patio made for an ideal shady seating area.
Updated landscaping was geared to attract a variety of feathered friends, a source of delight for Linda, her late-husband, and her dog, Cooper. A white orchid tree on the east end of the backyard is an absolute delight when in bloom, and bush dahlias put on a show of their own with their purple and white flowers.
Complementing the live plants are an eye-catching mix of yard art, including a matching set of three, two-toned cylindrical fountains that bring the refreshing sight and sound of running water to this refreshing setting.
Two of Linda's favorite outdoor yard pieces are two large, rectangular metals screens — one bright blue, the other a minty green. Cutout shapes in the screens range from circles and squares to curved vessel shapes and kite-like images. Linda explains that they are what remains after metal worker Justin Loveless cuts out the pieces he'll use in his own various creations. An added feature on both of Linda's screens are two colorful spinners that add motion to this colorful mix.
A branching rebar tree made by metal worker Henry Garcia also makes a perfect perch for a variety of bird feeders.
“It was exactly what I needed,” Linda points out.