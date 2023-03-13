David Simons’ art studio is filled to the brim with oil paintings. Finished works line the walls from floor to ceiling, fill a long bin beneath the windows and are stacked in the far corner. A work in progress rests on an easel near a table covered with brushes, paint tubes, and colorful piles of yesterday’s oil paint neatly scraped to the edge of the work surface.
“I’m always painting,” Simons explained. “Painting is a meditative experience for me, and I hope others find my work uplifting.”
Sharing his gifts
He is a self-described impressionist/realist. He is self-taught and has only taken one three-day class during his career. He tends to paint landscapes, portraits, and animals — most of his paintings focus on the natural world and people from other cultures dressed in traditional clothing. He said he paints whatever he is drawn to and typically works from his own reference photos.
“The subject is not the most important thing — it’s the way it’s painted,” Simons said. “I could paint the inside of a Dumpster, and if it was nicely done, it’d be a cool painting.”
Simons has taught painting workshops for 25 years, including workshops at the Tubac School of Fine Arts; the Community Performance and Art Center (CPAC) in Green Valley; art centers in Tucson; and Washington state.
“Teaching is great fun. I realized somewhere along the line that you can’t really enjoy something unless you share it,” Simons said.
During his classes, Simons strives to teach more than basic techniques. He encourages his students to paint what they see beauty in and encourages them to overcome their fears. Almost all his students are fearful at first. They’re afraid of other artists being there, afraid others will see their work, and afraid they won’t be able to paint. Simons called all these fears “nonsense.”
“You have to trust your own sense of vision,” he said.
Simons tells his students to try to see beyond the surface of their subjects. He said that “seeing without judgment” is key to improving one’s painting abilities.
He is also quick to point out that his own education as a painter is by no means finished.
“First of all, I’m a student too. There are no graduates here. The minute you think you have it, it’s like a wet bar of soap and flies out of your hands,” Simons said.
Second career
Simons didn’t start painting full-time until after he retired. Before that, he worked in the construction industry for 45 years. Three-and-a-half years ago, he decided to commit to the artist’s lifestyle. He realized that “If I don’t do this full-time now, it’s not gonna happen.”
Simons has been putting brush to canvas long before that, though. He began painting in his free time when he was 33, working in watercolor for 10 years before moving to oil. One of his watercolors won a national show, but oil was his preferred medium.
“Since my time was at a premium since I was building, I had to choose a medium to focus on and I chose oil,” Simons said.
Although he pursued it with focus and determination, Simons doesn’t consider painting a job. He paints because he’s driven to — and it’s fun.
“Building can be stressful. You’re dealing with numbers, money, people’s dreams. I used to paint at night and on the weekends, and all that stress would just leave. I’d be good to go the next day,” he said.
During his construction career, Simons worked in Israel. While over there, he married an American and had two children. He stayed for nine years in total before moving with his family to Tubac to take care of his in-laws. He and his wife, Debbe, still live in the area.
“And we just stayed. I’ve been here 30 years,” he said. “I like the dry heat. Tubac kind of grows on you.”
For several years, Simons painted and showed his artwork to interested individuals out of his home studio. These days, he rents space in Tubac Village to paint and display his artwork. The sign on his door reads “Gallery/Studio” instead of “Studio/Gallery” because he reserves the freedom to change his hours on a whim.
“I’m retired. If I want to go to Costco or take my wife out for lunch or something, I go,” he explained.
"David's art career can be summed up in two words — perseverance and passion," Debbe said. "It's been challenging for him over the years to balance family life, work life, and developing his talent. Wherever we have lived, he has always carved out a small studio for himself and painted regularly. The spaces were often small, too cold or too hot, and not well lit. But he kept on. After all these years, it makes me so happy to see him painting full time, in a light-filled beautiful space, and to be able to share his passion with others."
Whether teaching a class or discussing art with a visitor in his studio, Simons encourages others to live without inhibitions or fear of judgement.
“You have to let your light shine. You have to discover who you are.”