David Simons’ art studio is filled to the brim with oil paintings. Finished works line the walls from floor to ceiling, fill a long bin beneath the windows and are stacked in the far corner. A work in progress rests on an easel near a table covered with brushes, paint tubes, and colorful piles of yesterday’s oil paint neatly scraped to the edge of the work surface.

“I’m always painting,” Simons explained. “Painting is a meditative experience for me, and I hope others find my work uplifting.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?