PAINTING LIKE A MASTER! Area artists ace latest challenge

Ask painters to name famous art masters, and the names Van Gogh, da Vinci, Monet, Picasso, Renoir, Cézanne, Rembrandt and Michelangelo are likely to be included, plus numerous others.
Due to their renown, first names aren’t needed.
For this art challenge, local artists were tasked with copying a painting of a master to challenge their own skills.
•
Jay Read challenged himself with Van Gogh’s famous “Bridge at Arles.” He worked from an image in “The Great Book of French Impressionists.”
“In 1888, Van Gogh painted this bridge four times in oil and once in watercolor. The version I selected is the most detailed and colorful of the group,” Read explained. “Trying to match the colors and brush sizes of the master, but with acrylics, made for a challenging and fun exercise,”
Van Gogh’s painting was done on a 21-by-25-inch canvas; Read’s was close on a 20-by-26- inch canvas.
•
Pat Doughty adores monsoon season and used oil paints to reproduce “Summer Afternoon, Taos,” by Maynard Dixon (1875 to 1946), whose specialty was the American West.
“Painted in 1931, Dixon captured the vastness of the landscape and the beauty and power of the clouds and storms. For me, this painting shows why Dixon is considered one of the Great Masters of the American West. Working from a copy is really an education,” Doughty pointed out.
Dixon captured the essence of the monsoon season with his canvas of clouds, and Doughty excelled in matching his artistry on a smaller canvas.
•
Shelby Jagla said she’s always been artistically inspired by John Singer Sargent’s (1856 to 1925) portraits and figurative paintings.
“I was drawn to this particular painting of Mrs. Waldorf Astor because of its beauty. Sargent managed to capture her elegance and essence as a new bride. The hint of a smile, the pose that he chose for her were unique, at least to me, of any of his other paintings,” Jagla said. “He did many other paintings but this is still the one that stands out to me.”
•
Impressed by artist Catharine Carter Critcher (1868 to 1964), who was the only woman to be admitted to the all-male Taos Society of Artists, Kathleen Bolivar chose Critcher’s 30-by-30-inch “Pueblo Family.”
Critcher’s painting was done in oil on canvas in 1928.
“My version is a 27-by-22-inch watercolor using a full sheet of watercolor paper, so the composition had to be changed slightly. It was very challenging to achieve the vibrant colors using watercolors, but I loved the multi-colored flowers and closeness of the couple,” Bolivar explained.
•
Laurie Boyett easily chose “Young Woman,” one of Emil Nolde’s (1867 to 1956) paintings for his vivid use of golden yellows and deep reds.
“I love color so had no hesitation selecting from the work of Emil Nolde, a German-Danish painter who used bold colors,” Boyett commented.
Known for his brushwork, he was one of the first Expressionist painters and one of the first oil painters and watercolor artists to boldly use color.
