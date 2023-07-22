64b5882eda11a.upload-jpg.jpg

Julie A. Winrich, PCE Chair for Chapter DA, is shown on the left presenting Taylor with an award certificate and nursing gift bag.

Chapter DA of P.E.O recently sponsored Taylor Gilmore for the Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant. Taylor was awarded $2,300.00 to attain her nursing degree through Pima Community College. P.E.O. is an international philanthropic and educational women’s organization that provides scholarships, awards, grants and loans to provide financial assistance to women desiring to improve their lives through education and achieve their highest aspirations.

Taylor is studying for her ADN at Pima College and BSN at Arizona State University. She will graduate in May of 2024 and hopes to work in pediatric oncology. She found a quote that best describes her choice for this field: “They ride tricycles in the hallway, not in the park. They know the names of their chemo instead of their classmates. Nurses and doctors are their new family. Their laughter will make your heart melt. Their strength will make an adult cry. If you have ever witnessed a kid fighting cancer, it will change your life forever.”



