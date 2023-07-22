Chapter DA of P.E.O recently sponsored Taylor Gilmore for the Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant. Taylor was awarded $2,300.00 to attain her nursing degree through Pima Community College. P.E.O. is an international philanthropic and educational women’s organization that provides scholarships, awards, grants and loans to provide financial assistance to women desiring to improve their lives through education and achieve their highest aspirations.
Taylor is studying for her ADN at Pima College and BSN at Arizona State University. She will graduate in May of 2024 and hopes to work in pediatric oncology. She found a quote that best describes her choice for this field: “They ride tricycles in the hallway, not in the park. They know the names of their chemo instead of their classmates. Nurses and doctors are their new family. Their laughter will make your heart melt. Their strength will make an adult cry. If you have ever witnessed a kid fighting cancer, it will change your life forever.”
In Taylor’s own words she says, “Every specialty in nursing has highs and lows. In oncology, I believe you see the lowest of the lows, and the highest of highs that these children endure. When major miracles occur, that always outweighs the lowest of lows.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone