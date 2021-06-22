OUTDOOR GARDEN GALLERY: Latest addition to popular park

Area artists whose work is ideal for being displayed outdoors have added their creative cairns and totems to the new Garden Gallery at Desert Meadows Park.
Manmade piles of stones often used as markers, monuments or memorials, cairns have been used since ancient times. And when arranged artistically they’re also used for outdoor art.
In the seven years Michael Reece has been making cairns, he’s created more than a thousand, and said they sell well.
“People like how they blend with their landscape. I have to clean the rocks and stones and get the dirt and any calcium deposits off, and then they’re relaxing to work on,” Reece points out.
“Desert Meadows Park is a good venue for seeing art in a natural and beautiful setting. This kind of art isn’t what you usually see when you’re looking at art in a natural setting. I really enjoy the park and like adding a little something now and then.”
When Jim and Diane Thomas lived in Buckeye, Arizona, they took a glass class that inspired their creative side.
“We now make a large variety of fused glass items including wall art, vases, southwest décor, jewelry and, of course, various yard art, including our totems. Diane picks the shapes and colors, and I cut and fuse the glass and assemble it,” Jim explained.
“We make everything at home and it got us through COVID. Because we do it together it’s been a lot of fun, and people like what we do.”
Sally Richards has been creating totems for two years and works on them at GVR’s Clay Studio and at home. One totem on display is ideal for feline fans.
“I take custom orders like bird houses and each piece is high fired for yard art,” she pointed out.
Totem artists are asked to sign a release that sales are a percent split, with 60 percent going to the artist and 40 percent going to Green Valley Gardeners. More information is available at the Garden Gallery, including artists’ contact information.
Green Valley Gardeners have committed club manpower and resources since 2014 to create and maintain the 4.2-acre Desert Meadows Park. The new Garden Gallery gives local residents and visitors another reason to visit the park to see the cairns and totems — and perhaps buy a new piece to update their outdoor space at home.
Green Valley Gardeners committee member Julie Jacques gave a bit of background on how the Garden Gallery space came to be.
“This area used to be called ‘no-man’s land’ because no one took care of it. Last year it got a bit of care, and then Bob Lane and Jerry Cuffe started improving it.
“The idea of an outdoor gallery, where artists could display and sell their outdoor art, started to materialize in February. Someone wanted to put a totem here and then it evolved. I sent an e-mail to artists who do that kind of art, and it was really a collaboration of Chuck Parsons, Kathleen Richter and myself,” Jacques explained.
Parsons is project coordinator for Desert Meadows Park, and Richter is a member of Green Valley Gardeners and part of the Meadows Nursery team.
“Chuck approached the Green Valley Gardeners Board for their approval, and the three of us worked on the agreement between the artists and the Green Valley Gardeners,” Jacques explained. “A walking path through the gallery was created by Bob and Jerry, and now Desert Meadows Park has a Garden Gallery.”
Lane and Cuffe added plants to the Garden Gallery area, and now many people walk the path to enjoy the art and the adjacent self-serve and pay nursery.
Desert Meadows Park is on South La Huerta, just east of Abrego Drive and north of Continental Road.
Residents and visitors enjoy strolling along the meandering gravel and flagstone walkways and noting the identifying markers on each cactus, succulent, tree and shrub, and also enjoy the native plants, rock accents, ramada, benches and picnic site in the close-to-home, nature-inspired setting.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.