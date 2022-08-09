For anyone who has wondered how the name True Concord Voices & Orchestra came to be, founding Music Director Eric Holtan explains it effortlessly.
“The inspiration for our name comes directly from Shakespeare where he speaks of ‘…the true concord of well-tuned sounds.'”
“These words describe those special moments in music when the hearts and minds of the musicians and audience become one. It is a concept, a place and an experience. It represents the power of our shared emotions,” Holtan notes in the 2022-23 season guide.
He explains why music is especially important in today’s world:
“True Concord’s mission is to create experiences through music that move, enrich and inspire. For our 19th season we have an exciting lineup of outstanding masterworks and new works, including a Southwest premiere (September) and a world premiere (January) for which Green Valley audiences will be the first to hear.
“All of the works tap into music’s power to bring people together, heal, and send our minds and spirits soaring over the many difficulties and tragedies that have surrounded us from the pandemic and war to discord and injustices of many kinds.
“For an hour or two for each concert our Grammy-nominated artists impress, excite the senses and create beauty, joy and a sense of serenity.
“We can’t wait to share with you this music that is truly Out of This World!”
• • •
The 2022-23 season of six concerts in Green Valley begins Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church.
Composer and True Concord vocalist Timothy Takach has created a vocal work titled "Helios." Named after the Sun God, the concert is a musical exploration of the solar system.
This premiere will feature beautiful visuals of the universe projected over the choir and will be seen for the first time at these concerts.
Five following concerts in Green Valley include:
•Friday, Nov. 4 at Valley Presbyterian Church: “Bach, Brahms, and Mozart: A Concert of Motets.” Motets are a window into the spiritual essence of these great composers.
•Friday, Dec. 16 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church: “Lessons and Carols by Candlelight” will feature “carols as brilliant as the rays of a star.”
•Friday, Jan. 27 at Valley Presbyterian Church: “Here I Am” is in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and will feature illuminated portraits and the works of 47 women from around the world and across time.
•Friday, Feb. 24 at Valley Presbyterian Church: Inspired by hearing Handel’s Messiah in London, “Haydn Creation” is the story of the creation in words and music.
•Friday, March 24 at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church: “Rachmaninoff Vespers” is also known as The All-Night Vigil and has been praised as his finest achievement. It features “a rich tapestry of chants, complex multiple melodies and harmonies.”
