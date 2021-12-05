Purchase Access

Thanksgiving by the shore

With their copy of the Green Valley News outside the Del Coronado Hotel in San Diego are Nancy Martin, Eileen Buckel, Judy Wilkin, and Marti Hill. As part of their Pleasurebent Tour, they enjoyed a lavish Thanksgiving buffet in the hotel, and the next day walked off some calories by the waterfront .

Rest stop!

A beautiful deer enjoys the shade and a drink of water in a Green Valley colorfully decorated yard.

Pink it is!

Shirley Roemer captured this scene of a colorful streak of rainbow pink making its way through the summer sky in this view between Mount Hopkins and Elephant Head.

