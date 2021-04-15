Photos:
Rain clouds:
Most welcome!
Lisbeth Lutz photo
Rains clouds swoop dramatically over southern Green Valley in mid-January.
Goldfinches:
All together now
Kathy Williams photo
A dozen lesser goldfinches find this winter perch to their liking in Southern Arizona.
Double crested:
Double-crested wonder
Steve Piepmeier photo
A majestic crested saguaro with two adjacent arms stands tall in the Santa Cruz Valley with a view toward the copper mine to the west.
Prickly pear sculpture:
Nature’s Sculpture
A graceful prickly pear cactus reminded Patricia Large of an artistic sculpture as she walked in her Green Valley neighborhood.
Dusk at the Springs:
Peaceful Valley
Ed Morris captured this serene view of the Santa Rita Mountains from The Springs in southern Green Valley.
Double rainbow:
Radiant rainbows
Francois Hradsky caught this view of a double rainbow arcing over Green Valley this winter.
Snow-covered Santa Ritas:
Snow-covered Santa Ritas
Avelyn Brynildsen
The Santa Rita Mountains show off a white covering of much-needed snow in late January.
Raindrops on grass:
Life-giving raindrops
Mike Reynolds captured this evocative shot of rains drops clinging to the blades of this ornamental grass plant.
Coopers Hawk:
On the lookout
Dave Coffee captured this photo of a beautiful Coopers Hawk patiently waiting for his next prey near Canoa Seca Estates.
Mule deer:
Winter visitor?
Dennis Pickens captured this photo of a doe Mule deer visiting his yard in Green Valley’s Acres II neighborhood in late January.
Canoa Sunrise:
Winter sunrise
Reed Olson photo
This beautiful sunrise in early February was a treat for Michigan visitor Joe Pantanella, who was visiting family in Green Valley.
Santa Rita sunset:
G Fred Reynolds photo
Snowy pink sunset
The Santa Rita Mountains wear a winter coat of snow as the sun begins to set on Whipple Observatory, at upper left, and Elephant Head on Jan. 26.
Low clouds:
Desert winter
Mike Reynolds captured this winter scene of low level clouds hugging the Santa Cruz riverbed and lower levels of the eastern Santa Ritas.
Moon Above:
Moon up above
Steve Piepmeier photo
A three-quarters moon shines above the Santa Rita Mountains and river valley.
Rainbow Canoa Ranch:
Between the palms
Kathy Williams captured this colorful rainbow arching through the clouds in late January near Canoa Ranch Golf Course.
Late January snow:
Welcome snowfall
Lauren Hillquist photo
Storm clouds roar across the snow-covered Santa Rita peaks, covering the mountains all the way down to the desert floor in late January.
Sunrise:
Beautiful dawn
Pam Lembo photo
A golden stream of clouds and rays light up the morning sky to the east of the Santa Rita Mountains in late January.
Rivolis Hummingbird:
Beauty on the wing
A iridescent Rivolis Hummingbird displays its magnificent, colorful chin of turquoise, green and red highlights in this stop-action photo by Denise LeCount-O’Brien.
Clouds over mnts:
Mixing it up
Norma Rickard photo
A band of clouds makes its way across the middle of the Santa Rita Mountains this winter.
Sitting pretty:
White-winged dove
Francoise Hradsky photo
A white-winged dove enjoys a stop atop a cactus sporting fruit buds.
Sage thrasher:
Ranch guest
Kevin Brockley photo
A distinguished Sage Thrasher made a stop this winter at Canoa Ranch.
Fallstreak:
Cloud canal
Green Valley resident Laurie Cirrincione captured this winter scene of a “Fallstreak hole” surrounded by altocumulus clouds above the Friends In Deed building.
Snow covered:
Francoise Hradsky photo
Winter in the desert
Snow covers the Santa Rita Mountain this winter above the desert floor.
Farewell February:
Farewell February
As the sun set on Feb. 27 near Elephant Head, Terry Rein was on hand to capture this glowing view.
Little Elephant Head:
What a view
Admiring the view of Little Elephant Head in the Santa Rita Mountains are Green Valley winter residents Zael and Lisbeth Lutz.
Feb. 3 clouds:
Peaceful patterns
Randy Morrison photo
A dreamy screen of clouds above appears to beckon hikers along a path heading east toward a the unmistakable view of Mount Wrightson, Josephine Saddle and Mount Hopkins in the Santa Rita Mountains.
Pear tree:
Winter blooms
Jerry Marrion photo
This ornamental pear tree put on a show in the Continental Shopping Plaza in February with its multitude of white blooms.
Redhead:
Redhead in town
Roger Kleckner photo
This smooth redhead, a medium-sized diving duck, enjoys a swim this winter at Historic Canoa Ranch Lake in southern Green Valley.
Female Cardinal:
Refreshment time
Judith Malmstrom photo
A lovely female cardinal makes a stop at a Southern Arizona birdbath it must share with a number of white flower blooms.
Splendor:
Steve Piepmeier photo
Peace in the valley
A bird heads toward a towering saguaro as the desert calm spreads through the valley west of the Santa Ritas.
Early Bunny:
Bunny business
Jill Klaver photo
An adorable bunny, perhaps portending a spring arrival of the Easter bunny himself, makes a visit in late February in Country Club Estates.
Birds of a Feather:
Birds of a Feather
Francoise Hradsky photo
A handsome, colorful male House Finch and his female partner take in the view from their perches on a cholla cactus in Green Valley.
Snow moon:
Snow moon
Sahuarita resident Steve Piepmeier captured colorful view the bright snow moon appearing above the Santa Rita Mountains on Feb. 26.
Northern Shoveler:
Winter visitors
Roger Kleckner photo
A pair of Northern Shoveler ducks enjoy a swim at Canoa Ranch Lake this winter.
Sharp-Chinned Hawk:
Sharp-Chinned beauty
La Posada resident Sunny-Judith Malmstrom, an avid birder and photographer, took this lovely shot of a Sharp-Chinned hawk she calls Harry.
Winter sunset:
Winter sunset
Jenny Van Treese photo
The setting sun colors the sky above Green Valley with an eye-catching mixed bag of colorful clouds.
Agave Twist:
Agave Twist
Mike Reynolds photographed this unusual Agave cactus which appears to be happily embracing itself.
Roadrunner:
Beep Beep!
A wide-eyed, curious Roadrunner stood still long enough for Francoise Hradsky to get it’s photo.
Roadrunner:
Up a tree!
La Posada resident Judith Malmstrom photographed this personable roadrunner making itself at home in this shady on the campus.
Water Bird:
Water Bird
Dale Maas photographed this adorable eared grebe visiting the inviting pond at Historic Canoa Ranch this spring.
Sky painting:
Sky painting
Randy Morrison captured a February view of walking path that seems to lead toward the Santa Ritas covered by a picturesque sky with patterned clouds.
Chicks in nest:
Leaving the nest
Boone Owens photo
Two mourning dove chicks remain in their nest on March 13 on the La Joya patio at La Posada before heading into the wild blue yonder the following day.
Ovenbird:
Bird’s eye view
Kevin Brockley caught this close-up view of a multi-color ovenbird enjoying its surrounding south of Tubac.
Santa Rita snow:
Sun plus snow
Evelyn Brynildsen photo
There’s snow on Mount Hopkins and sunshine on Elephant Head in late March.
Robin:
Passing through
Dale Maas photo
This Rufous-Back Robin, rarely seen in Southern Arizona, made a stop along the Santa Cruz River just south of Tumacácori.
Snowy Santa Ritas:
Changing seasons
Lisbeth Lutz
Winter leaves of green and brown contrast with snow-covered mountains in March in Green Valley.
Camouflage:
Part of the scenery
Jerry Marrion photo
This winged wonder had almost perfect camouflage in an opening in a large Saguaro cactus in Continental Vistas in March.
Winter hummer:
Two of a kind
Lauren Hillquist photo
A hummingbird photographed this winter in silhouette certainly could be looking at the sketch of fellow hummer on this feeder.
Sunset over Santa Ritas:
Evening masterpiece
Francoise Hradsky photo
Huge cloud formations colored in shades pink, orange and gold top the Santa Rita Mountains as evening sets in.
Cactus wren silhouette:
Figgy sunset
As the sun prepares to set, Steve Piepmeier caught this shot of a Cactus Wren nibbling on fig treat.
Peaceful view:
Green Valley splendor
H. Gilbert photo
A beautifully peaceful view of Santa Rita Mountains from the Foothills in Green Valley.
Hummer Feeding:
Lavender highlights
Ray Scalo captured this stop-action photo of a hummingbird with violet highlights enjoying tasty nectar.
Snowy Egret:
Graceful flight
Dale Maas photo
A Snowy Egret pays a visit to the inviting pond at Historic Canoa Ranch.
Bee hard at work:
Springtime feast
Lauren Hillquist photo
This bee work hard for a delicious treat in a Southern Arizona spring flower.