Ed Hinkley, who plays tennis in Green Valley all winter, is participating in the 2022 National Senior Games at the Frank Veltri Tennis Center in Davie, Florida. Of course, he brought the GV News with him!
Late summer rains help produce a colorful rainbow arching over the Santa Rita Mountains.
Avelyn Brynildsen photo
Tennis in Sunshine State
Is this seat taken?
A cheeky roadrunner took over Shirley Casebolt's seat at Desert Meadows Park, and she took this photo to prove it!
Summer rainbow
Ave Brynildsen photo
