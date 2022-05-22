Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Tennis in Sunshine State

Ed Hinkley, who plays tennis in Green Valley all winter, is participating in the 2022 National Senior Games at the Frank Veltri Tennis Center in Davie, Florida. Of course, he brought the GV News with him!

Summer rainbow

Ave Brynildsen photo

Late summer rains help produce a colorful rainbow arching over the Santa Rita Mountains.

Is this seat taken?

A cheeky roadrunner took over Shirley Casebolt's seat at Desert Meadows Park, and she took this photo to prove it!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?