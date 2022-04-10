David and Nancy Mastalski show their GV roots with a copy of the Green Valley News outside the Creole House on a recent trip to New Orleans, LA. After postponing due to Covid, they both agreed the Big Easy was still the same wonderful place, and worth the wait!
David and Nancy Mastalski show their GV roots with a copy of the Green Valley News outside the Creole House on a recent trip to New Orleans, LA. After postponing due to Covid, they both agreed the Big Easy was still the same wonderful place, and worth the wait!
Ravens:
Happy pair
Judith Malmstrom photo
Perched high in a pecan tree at La Posada is this happy looking pair of ravens.
Water at Madera:
Creek’s running!
Midge Lemay photo
Thanks to plentiful precipitation, the Madera Canyon creek was flowing!
David and Nancy Mastalski show their GV roots with a copy of the Green Valley News outside the Creole House on a recent trip to New Orleans, LA. After postponing due to Covid, they both agreed the Big Easy was still the same wonderful place, and worth the wait!
Ravens:
Happy pair
Judith Malmstrom photo
Perched high in a pecan tree at La Posada is this happy looking pair of ravens.
Water at Madera:
Creek’s running!
Midge Lemay photo
Thanks to plentiful precipitation, the Madera Canyon creek was flowing!
OPTIONAL:
The Green Valley News welcomes your Out & About photos of people, places, animals and more! Email to kwalenga@gvnews.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone