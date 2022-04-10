Purchase Access

New Orleans:

The Big Easy

David and Nancy Mastalski show their GV roots with a copy of the Green Valley News outside the Creole House on a recent trip to New Orleans, LA. After postponing due to Covid, they both agreed the Big Easy was still the same wonderful place, and worth the wait!

Ravens:

Happy pair

Judith Malmstrom photo

Perched high in a pecan tree at La Posada is this happy looking pair of ravens.

Water at Madera:

Creek’s running!

Midge Lemay photo

Thanks to plentiful precipitation, the Madera Canyon creek was flowing!

The Green Valley News welcomes your Out & About photos of people, places, animals and more! Email to kwalenga@gvnews.com



Tags

