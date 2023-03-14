Pocahontas marriage.jpg

Contributing author Annabelle Winfrey thought she was related to Pocahontas, shown marrying John Rolfe in this 1860s lithograph, but DNA technology had a surprise for her. 

 Anton Hohenstein

For generations people have relied on folklore as the truth concerning their lineage. Stories were passed down from their ancestors or writers of the histories of their families. I was one of these believers of the “word of mouth” scenarios. The family name of Bolling, Bowling, Bolin were my link to Pocahontas. Believing that nothing could change that fact, for eighty years I was proud to say that Princess Pocahontas was my ninth great-grandmother.

The story of Pocahontas saving the life of Englishman Captain John Smith has been in history books for decades. Princess Pocahontas had befriended the Englishman. She brought food to the settlers in the Fort and listened intently as Captain John Smith taught her the Englishman’s words.



