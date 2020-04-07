Our Stories: One ship's clock own voyage

Dora McIlheny of Green Valley had a ship’s clock on her wall. It had been there for nearly 40 years, but it wasn’t Dora’s. One day she told the story of the clock to her neighbor, Peggy.
Dora and her husband, David, lived in the Panama Canal Zone in the 1970s. David’s dear friend was E.J. Berger, and when E.J. died in 1980, he left the clock to his daughter. The daughter asked Dora and David to keep the clock safe for her while she was away at college, and when she returned she would retrieve it. Many years passed, but the daughter never returned for the clock.
When Dora and David moved to Green Valley in 1983, the clock came with them and remained on their wall for nearly four decades. Dora wanted to return the clock to the daughter, but she didn’t know where the daughter was, and she couldn’t even be sure she knew her name.
When Peggy heard the story, she volunteered to help. Actually, it was her husband, Gordon, an amateur genealogist, who she volunteered to help. He went to work, armed with nothing more than the location — Panama Canal Zone — and the inscription on the clock: “E.J. Berger. Post Commander 1970-1971. V.F.W. Post 3876. Cristobal, C.Z.”
Without leaving home, Gordon went in search of the long-deceased E.J. Berger on the internet. At first surprised by how many E.J. Berger’s there are, he eventually found the obituary notice for E.J. Berger in Panama. From that he found E.J.’s wife’s name. Then he found her obituary which listed the daughter and a granddaughter’s names. From this he discovered addresses and phone numbers in Florida for the daughter (she who left it for safekeeping, and by now very elderly herself) and her daughter. Phone calls were made and letters were sent, but no luck — the information was all out of date.
Having hit a brick wall, Gordon shrugged and said, “That’s about all I can do.” When Peggy asked if there wasn’t anything else, Gordon suggested a last resort — searching for the granddaughter’s name on Facebook. In minutes, Peggy found a similar name for a woman living in Panama.
Jackpot! E.J.’s daughter and granddaughter were living together in Panama once again. And yes, they were very interested in getting the clock back.
Dora and Peggy prepared the clock for its untimely journey home and shipped it off to the family last June. Safekeeping completed after 39 years!
“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com