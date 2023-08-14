In 1991, my wife, Rosalie, and I went to Russia on an alumni tour sponsored by my college and led by the head of the Russian department.
On the second day in Leningrad, we stopped for lunch across the street from a huge spire honoring the fallen during World War II. Our Intourist guide told us of a lovely memorial in the basement, but we didn’t have time to stop for that. I chose to skip lunch and cross the street to see the memorial while the rest of the party ate lunch.
I opened the door and entered, leaving bright sunshine for a very dimly lit hallway at the end of which I saw the gates of the memorial. I began walking cautiously down the hallway only to discover what I thought was a hallway was a flight of stairs. I took a plunge, landing about halfway down and broke my shoulder and hip. The noise brought me to the attention of the guards who came to my aid. While waiting for an ambulance I gave them my hotel card and they contacted our tour.
The ambulance was a Volkswagen bus and a bit too short for me, so when they closed the doors, it pushed my feet which made the hip quite painful. The attendant then came at me with a needle saying “Narcosus very goot.” I tried to fend off the shot because I had heard they reused needles, but he nailed me. He relaxed, sat back and lit a cigarette, then he subsequently knocked the ashes into a butt can hanging on an oxygen cylinder.
Upon arrival at Hospital 26, I was x-rayed, confirming the breaks. While on the x-ray table, my wife and the tour leader arrived. She walked in and said, “You won’t believe what I saw just now.”
“Honey, I’ll believe anything right now. There’s a cat in here.”
I was then wheeled to the ER, and they put a large cast on my shoulder. It did little good since I was able to move my arm out from under the cast. They then approached with another needle.
“Nyet, nyett!” I hollered, which brought our tour guide and my wife into the room. They were preparing to drill a hole through my ankle to install a pin which would be used to apply traction needed for six weeks.
At this point, we said goodbye to Hospital 26 and the ambulance returned us to our hotel. We’d been in our room for about an hour when there was a knock on the door. It was Dr. Eugen, an entrepreneurial doctor who had spotters in the hotel lobby and came to “help.”
He wanted to take me to his clinic because he thought they might not have set my shoulder properly. I explained that we were going to return to the states, but that I hurt and could use some pain medication. All he had was Motrin, but he gave me that.
The next morning, he returned and presented us with three syringes of morphine and a package of small green pills which he said were “de strongest oral pain relief we give in the Soviet Union.” We thanked him and gave him a twenty-dollar bill and he was gone. Rosalie put the pain relievers in her purse, and I stuck with Motrin for the time being.
A day later, we took an ambulance to the airport for the flight home. The attendants had to use a fireman’s carry to get me to my seat on the plane, and that squeezed my hip painfully. Rosalie and I discussed the pills and since they were tiny and I was big, settled on two of them. In no time, I was out like a light. She was not certain I’d ever wake up. I awoke a few hours later as we entered the traffic pattern at Frankfurt, Germany.
We proceeded through customs in Germany, waited a few hours and boarded another plane for America where once again, I was wheeled through customs at JFK in New York. For those flights, one pill sufficed. We finally arrived at O’Hare, and an ambulance hauled me home to Aurora where I entered Mercy Center, had my shoulder set, and traction began using a non-invasive boot with a hook on the heel.
The next morning, Rosalie came into my room and pulled three morphine syringes out of her purse and said, “What do I do with these?” My nurse nearly had apoplexy but tossed them in the appropriate container. I spent the next six weeks in traction, a few more in a wheelchair, and a few weeks on crutches, but I never for a single moment regretted not staying for traction in Hospital 26 Leningrad.
