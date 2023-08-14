Scan_20210106 (2).png

Don Cassiday served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring as a colonel. 

In 1991, my wife, Rosalie, and I went to Russia on an alumni tour sponsored by my college and led by the head of the Russian department.

On the second day in Leningrad, we stopped for lunch across the street from a huge spire honoring the fallen during World War II. Our Intourist guide told us of a lovely memorial in the basement, but we didn’t have time to stop for that. I chose to skip lunch and cross the street to see the memorial while the rest of the party ate lunch.

Scan_20190618.png

The author (center) spent time in the armed forces, which piqued his interest in war memorials and ultimately led to a nasty fall and a brief stay in a Russian hospital. 
Scan_20210106.png

Cassiday served as, among other positions, a fighter pilot and bomber pilot in the USAF. 


“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com.

