Phelps cabin

The author in front of the Phelps cabin, built by her fourth great-grandfather, at Fort Boonesborough. 

On the Kentucky River, in the thick woods, Daniel Boone and his frontiersmen built a fort and named it Fort Boonesborough. Established in April 1775, the fort was the first fortified settlement in the wilderness. It was one of the first English speaking communities in the Appalachian territory. The wilderness had been a part of Virginia but later became Kentucky. Daniel Boone, an adventurous Virginian, and five frontiersmen ventured into this wilderness and established a clearing.

The quote, “If you build it, they will come,” from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” is fitting. Boone built the fort, and they did come! Boone was hired by the Transylvania Land Company to blaze a trail through the Cumberland Gap into Virginia’s Kentucky territory. Two main roads were opened in this southeastern part of Kentucky by Boone and these fearless pathfinders, who chopped and cleared away brush and undergrowth following buffalo trails.

Kentucky wilderness map

This map shows the Kentucky wilderness area where Boonesborough is located. 
Phelps cemetery

Annabelle stands in front of the Phelps Cemetery, founded by her Boonesborough ancestors. 


“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?