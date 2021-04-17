The year was 1935. FDR was president, our country was coming out of the Great Depression, and there was little money for education. I was turning 6 years old and would heading to a unique octagonal elementary school outside of Springfield, Ohio.
Classes would be doubled up, with grades 1 and 2 in a single room, 2 and 3 in another room, and so forth, with the same room and same teacher for two years. The school was named Olive Branch.
In 1935 the world was changing. Amelia Earhart had several years earlier made a solo flight across the Atlantic, which rapidly advanced aeronautics worldwide. Meanwhile, on Sept. 15, 1935, the swastika became the official flag of Germany.
Recess was my favorite time of day. I joined the group playing marbles around a ring, drawn in the dirt, outside of the building. I was the smallest boy in Olive Branch elementary school, so I avoided the group enjoying some roughhousing. After the bell rang to end recess, we lined up in the interior court to hear announcements with classmates, before going back to our classroom.
Here is where I first got into trouble. I accidentally spilled my bag of marbles onto the concrete floor. One of the teachers identified me as the culprit, and I was sent to the principal’s office. He had a paddle on his desk, and I bent over and received a good whack.
At the end of the school year, each class sat for a graduation photo. Fortunately, all my class photos, grades 1 to 8, have been stored through the years, and they all bring back memories.
One vivid memory is from about the fifth grade. I sat behind Miss Armentrout, but I am not positive about the name. Anyway, it was during a class writing assignment, and I had tapped on her shoulder several times, to sit still in her chair, as her desk was attached to mine. Suddenly, she turned around with her newly sharpened pencil, and stabbed me in the middle of my open shirt. The tip of her pencil broke off, and was imbedded under my skin.
I’m guessing it took about 50 years for that lead pencil mark to disappear.