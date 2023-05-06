AS-JOR-MA-22.JPG

A revamped Bedford truck transported the author, plus 19 other travelers, from Damascus to Nairobi in 1982. Here, the group stops in Wadi Rum, Jordan.

 Ed Baker

My wife Anna and I once spent 104 days traveling overland from Damascus to Nairobi in 1982. We were part of a camping tour group and only spent 11 nights in hotels. Our most memorable “cruise” was part of this journey.

In Aqaba, Jordan we had been camped in a hotel parking lot for five nights waiting for a ferry large enough to take our Bedford tour truck the 340 sea miles to Port Suez in Egypt. At last, the driver announced that a ferry agreed to take us! We broke camp and drove to a chaotic wharf at 9 a.m. There was a ferry there, but not the right one.



