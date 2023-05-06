My wife Anna and I once spent 104 days traveling overland from Damascus to Nairobi in 1982. We were part of a camping tour group and only spent 11 nights in hotels. Our most memorable “cruise” was part of this journey.
In Aqaba, Jordan we had been camped in a hotel parking lot for five nights waiting for a ferry large enough to take our Bedford tour truck the 340 sea miles to Port Suez in Egypt. At last, the driver announced that a ferry agreed to take us! We broke camp and drove to a chaotic wharf at 9 a.m. There was a ferry there, but not the right one.
The driver finally found the ferry going to Port Suez. He hurried off to find out how to buy passage and returned after about a half hour, dejected. He reported that the ship’s captain said our truck was too heavy for his ship. However, if anyone wanted to go on this ferry without the truck, he would send the assistant driver with that group and they could wait in Cairo for the truck.
By this time it was 8 p.m. Eight of our group of 20 put some clothes and toiletries in our rucksacks, took a day’s worth of cold food from the truck, and boarded.
The ferry was a decommissioned English-built North Sea ferry. Sleeping quarters for everyone was on the deck; essentially all traveled third class. At 10 p.m. the shipping agent took us from the mob of workers waiting to board to an unused old dining area on the ship and told us not to go anywhere.
About midnight the First Mate came to us and escorted us through the ship to a hall that opened onto a balcony just below the bridge and just above the main deck. He told us not to go anywhere. He came back shortly with a 4-foot post which he used to wedge the door closed that we had come through from the main deck. He told us to always keep it in place, as it was the only way anyone from the main deck could get at us.
I checked out the ship deck. It was the old first class cabin area. However, the rooms were stripped or had built-in, rusty bed frames, trashy and dirty floors, windows that did not open and non-operating air conditioning. We laid out our blankets on the balcony floor and laid down at about 1 a.m. for a relaxing night below the stars.
Except several times during the night there were loud noises as someone tried to force open our blocked door.
At about dawn the next day, myself and one other guy went out to find the toilets. In the men’s toilet room each commode was completely full, and so people were simply squating in corners. The urinals seemed to drain, but there was no water to flush. No water for the sinks either.
We went back to our balcony, then searched for a door to the bridge. Beat on one that looked like what we wanted and the First Mate appeared. We explained that the women in our group could not use the women’s toilet if it looked like the men’s. The First Mate said that it did, and then said to follow him. We went down some stairs to a door marked “No Entry, Crew Only.” We went through that door, down two decks to “Crew Toilets.” This was a couple of toilets and sinks and a shower.
The First Mate said there was enough water to flush these toilets, but please do not take a shower. He also told us that the women would have to come down here in a group and be escorted by a male. He recommended only doing so two, or at the most, three times a day. He also mentioned that we would not be getting to Port Suez today, but rather tomorrow. If we needed more food there was some for sale in the main deck restaurant.
We stopped by the restaurant on our way back to the balcony and decided that it was best to just eat less for lunch so that we would have something for supper and not worry about breakfast until we were off the ship tomorrow morning.
So we spent the day on our private deck, enjoying the passing scenery, somewhat reminiscent of being on Lake Powell, and the blue sky and blue water. When it got too hot we moved into the inside hall. No chairs, but if we can sleep on the floor we certainly can sit on the floor. A few went to the main deck restaurant to sit at a table, but between the conversation noise of a lot of people and no air conditioning, decided our area was better. We did as the First Mate suggested and made three excursions to the toilets, each time with a different male escort.
The next day we disembarked at 7 a.m. The eight of us were out of customs and immigration by noon. Since we had had no breakfast we were a bit on edge.
All in all, it was a more memorable cruise than our usual Cunard Queen Victoria ones, and certainly one we would not take now that we are of age to live in Green Valley.
“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com.
