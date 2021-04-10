Our Stories: Looking back at Appalachian living

Looking back seven decades, Barbara Spiers has clear, vivid and pleasant visual memories of her childhood and early teen years in rural and rugged Somerset County, Pennsylvania, a part of Appalachia.
Recalling her life after World War II, she and her parents lived in a one-room house she estimates was about 800 square feet. There was no electricity or indoor plumbing.
Her dad strung a rope on rafters kitty-cornered across one corner of the house, hung a large tarp over it and that served as her parents’ bedroom. Spiers' cot was placed near the cookstove, which was the only source of heat.
“The nearest paved road and electricity were more than five miles away. Telephones were available only in distant towns,” she said, describing the simple yet rugged life.
“We literally lived off the land. My dad hunted, trapped and fished for fresh meat. He also trapped mink and muskrat and sold the pelts. Other sources of food were honey from our beehives, a primitive garden, and wild nuts and berries.”
Yet Spiers says she was a happy girl in the world she lived in.
Her grandfather and dad tore down an old, dilapidated house and barn and built makeshift cabins. They were able to make the first cabin for her grandparents somewhat livable, but winter set in when the other cabin was barely “under roof,” so she and her parents camped in the “empty shell” until spring thaw.
Rugged rural life
“We had makeshift cookstoves, which my dad pieced together from stone and scrap metal. Installing indoor plumbing was not feasible so we had an outhouse. We carried our water from a spring quite some distance away,” Spiers recalled clearly.
She remembers family members and others who lived on farms usually having electricity, but her one-room home only had lanterns and a kerosene Aladdin lamp.
At age 7 or 8, Spiers said it was “no big deal” that her home didn’t have electricity or indoor plumbing, but the kitchen did have a small wood stove.
To iron clothes, her mother would put a cordless piece of iron that had a handle on the stove to heat it. When the iron cooled off, it would go back on the wood stove to be reheated.
“Dad salvaged old wood from a nearby sawmill and built a table and bench. We were never hungry. Some friends had electricity, but they also had an outhouse.”
Being an only child suited Spiers just fine.
“I had many acres of wonderful forests, meadows and streams to explore, and I made friends with many critters. I helped my mom with the garden, and my dad usually took me along to check his trap lines.
“I learned how to fish and shoot a 22-caliber rifle, which my granddad gave me for my fourth birthday.”
It didn’t seem unusual. That’s how it was where she lived then.
Spiers also remembers ice cream being a luxury, and people often bartering to get what they wanted and didn’t have.
“My mother often complained of feeling isolated living in the mountains, so my dad acquired an old ‘DC’ radio and converted it to ‘AC.’ He did this by using a discarded automobile battery for power and ran a wire from the radio antenna to an outside clothesline.
“We were able to hear one station, KDKA, Pittsburgh. My mother listed to music, news and a soap opera — 'Stella Dallas.’ Sometimes in the evenings the three of us would sit at the table and listen to programs like ‘Amos & Andy’ and ‘The Lone Ranger.’ ”
Some evenings Spiers and her parents played card games like Crazy Eights, Rummy and Poker at the table with the light of their Aladdin Lamp. They used matchsticks for betting.
“There was really no time for me to ever be bored. My grandparents purchased two milk cows; we named them ‘Hart’ and ‘Jerse.’ I learned how to milk them when I was five years old. We always had plenty of fresh milk, cream, homemade butter, ‘smearcase’ and buttermilk.” (Smearcase is a Pennsylvania Dutch term for cottage cheese and means a soft cheese that can smeared or spread.)
Spiers remembers the family having a dozen or so chickens and her chores were to feed them, gather the eggs, and clean the nests and chicken coop.
“My grandmother was very good at preserving the garden harvest. She canned and dried many things and made sauerkraut. My dad and grandfather fashioned a root cellar from an outcropping of rock near the spring. This served as cold-storage for potatoes, beets, carrots, rutabagas and onions, as well as milk products.”
Moving on
Years later, she and her parents made several trips west and eventually moved to California. In the late 1950s, the family of three moved to Phoenix, which Spiers remembers as “culture shock.”
“I wore sneakers, jeans and a plaid skirt. The girls in the high school wore skirts with crinolines and nylons. My mom cut down her dresses to make me skirts.
“To make some money for clothes and books, I mowed and watered lawns for neighbors who left Phoenix for the summer, and I still do watering for neighbors in Green Valley who leave for the summer.”
Spiers remembers the luxury of indoor plumbing when they lived in Phoenix and how what we consider normal now was such a convenience and luxury decades ago.
She married at age 16, gave birth to a daughter at 17, and divorced at 21. She remarried at 24, though the marriage only lasted one year and nine months when her husband announced he was gay. A third marriage lasted for seven years and ended on good terms as she and her husband found different interests and grew apart though they worked together at General Electric for 21 years.
Today, Spiers says she is happy and has good friends and neighbors. She appreciates life’s conveniences of indoor plumbing and electricity, nearby stores, doctors and dentists, and relies on Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers’ TeleCare service to call her every morning to check on her well-being.
