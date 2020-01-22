Our Stories: Little lost Chihuahua on the run

Pepper, a 4-year-old Chihuahua, had been hoarded with 22 other small dogs in a single household. When they were relinquished to animal shelters in Pima County, Pepper and three others arrived at The Animal League of Green Valley on Sept. 17, 2019.
All of them were scared of people, and poor Pepper seemed the most frightened. For weeks she hunkered down in her bed, cowering and snapping at anyone who tried to coax her out. She, like the others, knew nothing about collars, leashes and outings and wanted nothing to do with it all.
TALGV volunteer Barbara C. persistently worked with Pepper and eventually earned her trust, which turned into devotion. However, Pepper’s fear of people in general prevailed. A few other volunteers focused their efforts on befriending her and made some inroads.
Six weeks after Pepper’s arrival, a potential adopter, Joelle, came to TALGV and was drawn to this scared little dog. Joelle came every day for two weeks, sat patiently outside her kennel, and with Barbara’s and other volunteers’ help, she made progress.
On Oct. 27, Pepper was adopted! But just as they arrived home and Joelle was lifting her out of the car, Pepper bolted. Joelle had ahold of her leash, but her collar slipped off and Pepper raced out of the garage down the street.
Joelle called TALGV. Pepper’s two favorite volunteers, Barbara and Jenny, were notified, and they sped off to join the search. The news of this terrible event traveled fast.
I felt the urge to pray: May Pepper be protected from predators, cactus, and all things that can sting, poison, pierce, or kill a little Chihuahua in the desert. May she let go of her fear of people and be guided to know that it’s people who can bring her back to safety. I affirm that Divine Love is helping Pepper find a safe place to sleep tonight and that a new day will open the door to her rescue. Amen.
Barbara and Jenny climbed up and down the arroyos, calling and searching. She was seen, but no one could catch her.
From Oct. 28 through Nov. 2, TALGV received reports of “Pepper sightings,” strengthening our hopes. Guided by the sightings, Barbara and Jenny were out there, combing the area, calling and searching. Joelle set up a humane trap outside her house, poised for Pepper’s safe capture.
I prayed: Divine Spirit, You are present with all creatures and know where Pepper is and in what condition. The last report we received described her as covered in cactus spines and still running away from the very people who could save her. May You give her the courage to let go and surrender herself to the next person who sees her and is there to help her. Surrender, little Pepper, and be guided to safety, food, and water.
The second week brought no new sightings. My heart is in pieces. It has been two full weeks, and I can no longer hold onto the belief that Pepper is alive, unless she let someone take her into their home.
No news of sightings is an ominous sign. I keep trying to think “life!” but can’t help knowing the possibility of death is becoming a probability. God be with you, Pepper.
Two and a half weeks, and no news. Pepper, whatever is happening or has happened to you, may you be at peace. I’m so sorry you had to go through all this. For my own sanity, I’m letting go of wondering, fearing, and holding back tears. With the help of our Divine Comforter, I’m accepting the probability of your having gone to the Rainbow Bridge. Rest in peace, little one.
On the evening of Nov. 14, SHE’S ALIVE! She has been rescued!
Pepper walked into a lady’s back patio when the gate happened to be open, and the lady was in the patio. Thank you, dear lady, for jumping into action, closing the gate, calling your friend over, and herding Pepper into a crate you just happened to have! Thank you for knowing to call The Animal League and then bringing her to us. You have been a Godsend and a mender of broken hearts!
On Nov. 15, with Thanksgiving Day a week away, my day of thanksgiving was already here! I am grateful for Pepper’s survival and rescue.
Barbara and Jenny were at TALGV when Pepper was brought in. One look told them life in the desert had been unkind. Pepper lay in the back corner of the crate. She gave no response to Barbara, who lay her head at the crate’s door. Then Barbara took a deep breath and exhaled into Pepper’s crate, hoping she’d remember her scent. She did. Pepper turned around and placed her head close to Barbara’s.
They took her ASAP to the vet who sedated her, gave her fluids for dehydration, and together with two techs removed the cactus spines that could be extracted. Barbara helped Joelle take her home with the prescribed antibiotics, pain pills, and instructions for feeding. Pepper’s considerable weight loss prompted the doctor’s orders to include what Chihuahuas love to do most – EAT!
By Nov. 16, Pepper was recovering from her ordeal. She is bonding with Joelle, lying on her lap, sleeping a lot, being restored. That little girl is a survivor!
And so my prayer today is one of rejoicing.
Play music!
Dance to it!
Sing along with it!
Turn up the volume!
Today it’s time for percussion!
Beat a drum or pots and pans,
Whistle, whoop, and hit the high notes!
Today, right in this moment,
I rejoice and thank God for Pepper’s life!
“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of local residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com.