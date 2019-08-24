Our Stories: Learning to stay out of deep weeds

Chiggers rose to Earth’s surface from the depths of Hell. At least that was the conclusion I reached at age 9 after some friends and I rolled down a long and steep hill covered deep in weeds.
Yes, we were deep in the weeds, which was an added benefit to our understanding of language, but too late to do us any good. Soon after our fun we were covered in red, itching bumps from head to toe. Unbelievably itchy, and non-stop.
When we were later told not to scratch them, it was also too late. Chiggers multiply when you scratch them, and they can stay with you for a long time. So long, in fact, that one can develop an insight and philosophy never read about in books or newspapers. For me, it was a new component to the theory of human evolution. The survivors learned to stay out of the deep weeds.
As I grew older, my knowledge of being bitten continued to expand, as I had gone camping and hiking all over the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia. Biting insects are worse in the U.S. by far.
Here is a partial list: mosquitos, ticks, deer flies, horse flies, African bees, wasps, hornets, red fire ants, fleas, bed bugs, scorpions, various spiders, no-see-ums, chiggers of course, and infinite subspecies of each of these and many more. After much experimentation and field experience, I think it’s safe to say that they should all be avoided.
The animal kingdom has its share of biting creatures, but mostly they will leave you alone if you leave them alone. Why didn’t that genetic trait make it to the insect world? Science has seen mosquitos zoom across a medium-size city just to suck on an exposed arm or leg turgid with fresh blood. Evidently Mother Nature hates us.
Mankind developed buildings for a reason. One reason was to get out of the rain and cold, obviously. Getting away from biting insects is a pretty good reason too.
As we have become comfortable indoors, the mystique of the outdoors has grown in our consciousness, like a lost paradise or something. Documentary TV programs about nature never show the cameraman scratching the bejesus out of himself; that would undermine the message and cause the sponsors to disappear. These same programs are want to tell us that 60 species an hour go extinct. At no time have I ever heard of a biting insect going extinct. They have been with us forever and they will be with us forever. Mother Nature hates us.
Seeing nature’s grandeur on TV is the way to go, for the most part. However, given climate change and my own longevity, I realized that if I want to experience nature firsthand, I’d better get going.
So, I went to a travel agent to see about an eco-tour. My criteria were that there would be no biting insects and I should be able to get a beer anytime I want. She said she would call me when she had something. It has been a while.
