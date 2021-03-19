Our Stories: Keep an eye out for Jake!

Spring is almost here and I thought it time to send a few words of advice to GV newcomers or folks who just haven’t been here a long time.
I have good news about your yard! Jake the snake lives right around your house. He could be in the backyard under the bird feeder (a favorite place) or curled up for a nap in the morning sun. (He’s cold-blooded after all!) He lives in your backyard and his job is to eat the pack rats that are scheming to take up residence in your attic.
Jake may be a bull snake, a gopher snake or he might be a Diamondback rattlesnake. When you go out for the mail, or to fill the bird feeder, or to check on your oranges, or whatever, PLEASE REMEMBER JAKE AND TRY TO FIND HIM! Watch for him beneath every step you take — make it a habit! He’s a master at disguise and could easily be right in your path.
Besides curling up, he likes to lie his length along a sunny place, like the bottom of your garage door, along a wall or across the gate of your front porch. So expect him to show up and WATCH FOR HIM. He’s a bit high-strung and would rather you didn’t surprise him.
If you do surprise him, you might hear him rattle (if he’s a rattlesnake) to let you know he’s there. If so, this is your lucky day! First, you finally SAW Jake after watching for him every day and secondly, he said hello! Just back off and go about your business. The LAST thing Jake wants to do is bite you!
Please do not try to harm Jake, or kill him, or drive him away. First, it is illegal to kill a rattlesnake in Arizona unless you have a hunting license. Secondly, Jake and his kind were here first — you are the intruder on his land, not vice versa. Third, most people who are bitten by snakes are bitten when they are attempting to catch, kill or scare one away.
Perhaps you have a yard dog, or you really can’t stand Jake and the fun of watching for him (and don’t experience the real joy I feel when he finally shows up!). If so, you can call the Green Valley Fire District's non-emergency number at 520-629-9200.
Keep an eye on Jake so you can point out his whereabouts when they come to take him away to a new desert home. If you are bitten, be able to describe Jake in detail, call 911 or go to the nearest medical facility without delay.
Happy Jake hunting!
