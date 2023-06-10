IMG-1052.jpg

The author and her daughter at Phantom Ranch, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. 

There is an overwhelming feeling that you are on a journey to the center of the earth when you hike the Grand Canyon. On a sunny June day in 1990 my daughter, Becky, friend Elaine and I arrived at the Grand Canyon prepared and ready for our well-planned canyon hike.

At dinner in the Bright Angel Lodge restaurant on our first night we learned about the Harvey Girls, waitresses that started working in the lodge in the late 1890s. Fred Harvey was a visionary entrepreneur who paved the way for civilized travel when the West was wild. As a freight agent Harvey traveled by train and experienced the difficulty of finding food along the Western routes. He struck a deal with the Atchison-Topeka and Sante Fe Railway to operate eateries along the rail lines. By 1891 Harvey had 15 Harvey houses in business. He needed a staff of waitresses so he advertised for women ages 18-30 to come West. The ad stated that the women must be unmarried and of “good character.”

Fred Harvey and Victor Patrosso stand by El Tovar Hotel with a group of 20 Harvey Girls in their evening uniforms circa 1926.
The author (center), her daughter Becky Ashin (left) and friend Elaine Tomkinson starting their descent to the "center of the Earth" in 1990.
Mules on the trail to the bottom of the Grand Canyon have the right of way. 


