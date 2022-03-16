Our Stories: Flying the flag proudly

Three national flags fly proudly on South Alpine Circle in Green Valley. The first is the stunning flag of Norway featuring a blue and white cross on a red background. The second is Old Glory. The third is the maple leaf of Canada which is red on a white ground with red borders.
It is sort of a mini-United Nations. The residents are just as interesting. I’m the one in the middle so I am telling the story.
A native of Oslo, Norway, ship’s Captain Halvar Korsberg and his wife, Jane, are snowbirds from Minnesota. Our Canadian neighbors are a retired Human Resources executive and a professional massage therapist.
Although President’s Day has recently been celebrated, it is always inspiring to see our nation’s flag flying proudly. Born in Philadelphia in 1777, the most accepted story of its creation is that of Betsy Ross. Although it cannot be established as historical fact, it is entirely plausible and consistent with the evidence we do have.
In spite of internal divisions which have reached epic proportions in the last decade, we are still a proud nation of free citizens. We have more that unites us than that which divides us.
A final word on flag etiquette. It is against Title 10 of the U.S. code to fly a damaged flag. When no longer useable, the flag should be burned or donated to an organization which will take care of its proper disposal. There is a saying, “Those who disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one.”
Judith M. Galloway lives in Green Valley. “Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone