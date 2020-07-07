In the summer of 1965, the young couple were soon to be married.
The first purchase of furniture for their life together was a rock maple, bow back Windsor arm chair with turned legs.
They delighted in its lines.
Their first apartment’s furnishings consisted of a bed, a floral sofa, two TV trays and the Windsor. With some wedding gifts, they had all they needed.
In the early years, the Windsor sat in prominence in the front room of a myriad of homes.
Good friends were frequently stopping by to chat and lengthy conversations would ensue. Extra seating was a must.
Eventually new babies were welcomed to the family and a place to feed infants became the Windsor’s most important significance. Toddlers would hold on to the Windsor for support as they took their first steps.
When holiday dinners occurred, the Windsor was pressed into service as an extra chair at the dining table.
As the family grew over the years, the houses became larger and had more rooms. More furnishings were acquired, but the Windsor still held its distinction.
It was moved to the front hall. School lunches would be placed there so grade-school students could easily grab one before heading out to catch the school bus.
The house became filled with teenagers and the Windsor now seemed to collect backpacks and accoutrement standard to an active household.
Much anticipated college admission letters were nervously read while seated in the Windsor.
The time came when the Windsor was moved again and became a desk chair for this new thing called a personal computer.
Suddenly it seemed, grandchildren had arrived into the world and the Windsor became useful with some thick books on its seat so they could reach the table while dining with the family.
The Windsor survived 12 moving vans. Each time as the chair would be brought off the moving truck at the next dwelling, they rejoiced thinking, ah, now this place will feel like home.
Time passed and suddenly it was time to downsize. As retirement loomed, innumerable possessions were discarded.
Now 55 years later, the Windsor gracefully occupies the guest room and looks remarkably good. Oh, the stories it could tell.
And they still really like the lines.
Kat Hakanson lives in Green Valley.“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com