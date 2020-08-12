Our Stories: ‘CCC Boys’ rebuilt America; it can happen again

Harkening back to a piece of family history that stuck with me through all 77 years of my life, I am now going to take the audacious step of using this reminiscence to try to tackle one of our nation's current most challenging problems.
The problem I speak of is the communal cancer that is destroying our country's inner cities. These festering pits of abject poverty and hopelessness give rise to demonstrations, protests, riots, building-burnings and senseless mayhem. Anarchy could become the final spinoff of this horrific scenario.
So, what then, does my family history have to offer as a possible approach to addressing the stupendous challenges of our inner cities' collective nightmares?
I am a proud fourth-generation Arizonan whose great-grandad was Frank "Pop" Schmidt. Pop was the early-day explorer and developer of Colossal Cave, a major tourist attraction in the Rincon Mountains, 28 miles east of Tucson.
As a very young man, Pop fled from serving in the German Kaiser's army. WW I was about to explode and "devour the bloom of European youth." Pop foresaw this and escaped to the U.S. Here he developed serious lung issues which lured him to the dry desert clime of Tucson after he'd gained his U.S. citizenship.
He then took up prospecting for gold, silver and copper in Tucson's Rincon Mountains — but found none of these precious metals. While combing the Rincons, though, he hooked up with a gent named Jim Westphal and the two of them explored a "hole in the mountain" that, purportedly, had been the hiding place of 1884 Southern Pacific train robbers. Westphal was a retired Wells Fargo agent, but that's another story.
Grandad was captivated by what he and Westphal saw as they explored the caverns of that hole in the mountain. Pop almost immediately wanted to open the passages of this site to the general public. He found the innards to be that fascinating.
This was in the early 1930s, and, as luck would have it, the Depression-driven FDR Administration had created a new agency called the Civilian Conservation Corps, commonly called the "CCC Boys." The Corps approached Pop to offer him help in developing the cave into a tourist attraction.
This proposal was of great interest to Pop for many reasons. This included the fact that he didn't have the resources to develop the property that so fascinated him, and he also saw this venture as an opportunity to teach young men to learn a number of trades that would serve them well after the Depression. He, too, knew that these young men were desperate to find work of any kind.
Does this situation sound familiar? Our country in desperate economic straits for the poorest of our poor, young people looking for "work-fare” not welfare, people losing their homes and apartments for lack of monthly payments. Poorly schooled youthful inner-city inhabitants with no stake in their communities' futures. That's today's Depression-era situation.
Alright, then, where am I going with all this? I'm going with a plea to our federal government that, in the "spirit of enlightened self-interest,” it create a work-fare (not welfare) program dedicated to rebuilding our country's crumbling urban infrastructure. CCC-modeled programs could produce win-win outcomes for everyone concerned.
The CCC boys in the 1930s built a national infrastructure success story that is still admired today. Drive to Colossal Cave to see a small example of the quality of work these young men did all over the country.
My final question is this: Is it worthwhile trying to come to grips with our inflamed inner city situations? Or shall we do, as Nero did, and fiddle while Rome burns.
Jim Herman is a retired high school teacher and lives in Green Valley. “Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com