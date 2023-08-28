In the summer of 1973, I had gotten out of the Coast Guard after four years and was attending college in Massachusetts while working part-time in a liquor store. My wife, Susan, was working part-time in a hospital. We did not have a lot of money.

Tragically, my wife’s best friend since childhood had recently died at age 24 while undergoing surgery for a relatively minor procedure.



“Our Stories” is an occasional feature about the adventures of Green Valley residents. Email your stories to letters@gvnews.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?