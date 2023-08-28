Jeff and Sue took a ferry called "Poseidonia" (Poseidon) from Italy to Greece one year after the film "The Poseidon Adventure" came out. "Fortunately, we did not meet Shelley Winters or Gene Hackman on board," said Jeff.
Jeff and Sue Webster learned to embrace life and all its adventures early in their marriage.
The author and his wife visited the Sacre Coeur Paris while in Europe.
The Websters visited St. Peter's Basilica during the summer of 1973.
In the summer of 1973, I had gotten out of the Coast Guard after four years and was attending college in Massachusetts while working part-time in a liquor store. My wife, Susan, was working part-time in a hospital. We did not have a lot of money.
Tragically, my wife’s best friend since childhood had recently died at age 24 while undergoing surgery for a relatively minor procedure.
We learned quickly in our early twenties that life is short. So, we asked our banker brother-in-law for a hefty loan, secured by an old Chevy Nova for collateral. He somehow got it approved and we booked a trip to Europe for a month. Our traveling companion was “Frommer’s Europe on $5 a Day.”
We overpacked by a lot and flew to Rome, where we met a wonderful young couple who were flying around the world. She was a flight attendant, so they were paying only the tax for their airfare. We spent three days with them having a great time.
After Rome, we visited a friend who was living in Naples. She took one look at all our luggage and told us to take a walk. When we returned, she had pulled out half our stuff and packed it in a box to ship home. She said, “Now, go have a good time.”
We visited Greece, Florence, Salzburg, Munich, Paris and Zurich. We had amazing pizza at the Naples train station, stayed in low-cost pensiones with other young Americans, followed Frommer’s advice and had a fabulous time. While in Munich, we visited Dachau and were confronted with the horrors of World War II.
On the train back to Munich, we met two young women – teachers from Seattle. The four of us headed to the famous Hofbrauhaus, where we met two American soldiers. The six of us sat in the beer hall for eight hours, after which Susan and I wandered around until dawn (slightly tipsy) searching for our hotel. We knew we were going in a circle because we passed the same hooker three times.
Our next to last city was Paris. We arrived at Gare du Nord in the afternoon and learned that the Louvre would be closed for the next two days. We stashed our luggage and hurried to the museum. We had about an hour before the museum closed — just enough time to run and see the “big three”: Venus de Milo, the Winged Victory of Samothrace and the Mona Lisa.
On our final night in Paris, we went to the Place de Concord to see the Eiffel Tower illuminated. We were the only ones there and the tower was dark. We waited quite a while and decided to leave just as some tour buses pulled up. Rethinking our decision to leave, we sat down as fountains began spouting all around us and the tower lit up. The candle on the cake was a full moon directly above the Eiffel Tower.
We paid off the loan at $25 per month forever and with each payment, we remembered the sights, the food and the people that made our adventure a once-in-lifetime experience. We still think of our friend who died too young, and we think she would have approved of how we chose to honor her: by living our lives to the fullest.
