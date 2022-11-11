Flight

Marlys Harper (pronounced Mar-lees, top row, third from right) graduated from International Stewardess College in Miami on May 22, 1970.

Marlys Harper was hired by Pan American Airlines and entered their training program in April 1970. 

She then was based in New York for six months,  where her schedule included European flights, one to Morocco, the Bahamas and many Puerto Rico turnarounds.



