Christmas is a magical time, but those who have nothing, seem to have less than nothing then.

I was in the second grade in Miss Collins’ class, far back in 1950. There were 15 of us. Most came from farms. Sally Franklin lived in the country and her parents were hired hands. She wore ragged clothes and old shoes and looked worn out at 8 years of age. She was quiet, and we teased and ridiculed her. It was mean and cruel. The only positive for Sally was that Miss Collins was kind to her.



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley. 

