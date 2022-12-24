Christmas is a magical time, but those who have nothing, seem to have less than nothing then.
I was in the second grade in Miss Collins’ class, far back in 1950. There were 15 of us. Most came from farms. Sally Franklin lived in the country and her parents were hired hands. She wore ragged clothes and old shoes and looked worn out at 8 years of age. She was quiet, and we teased and ridiculed her. It was mean and cruel. The only positive for Sally was that Miss Collins was kind to her.
Christmas was coming and we were to have a party. We were to bring a gift, wrap it and put it into a box in the classroom. When your turn came, you took one out as long as it wasn’t yours. Nobody wanted to exchange with Sally. When party day came, everyone brought something. Richard Rush brought a tractor, Virginia Sollars a doll, Barbara Holt a Roy Rogers book, Dean Hodge a top that created sparks, and Harlan Ziebart a train engine. I brought one of those flat-bottomed thick glass balls that snowed when turned upside-down.
Then we looked at Sally. She stood in her old, faded dress with her socks falling down over her shoes. With her lower lip trembling and hands shaking, she held out a candy cane. It wasn’t wrapped or anything. Just a little red piece of string tied on it with a bow. Tears welled in her eyes, then she sat at her desk, buried her face in the sleeves of her old sweater and sobbed. Everyone became quiet, and Sally kept sobbing. Miss Collins patted her back. Jimmy Wisdom went over to Miss Collins. She leaned down while he whispered something into her ear. She nodded, and Jimmy ran out the door with no hat, gloves or coat. Miss Collins tried to cheer us up and passed out cookies and hot cider. Nothing tasted right.
It was time for the gift exchange and, one at a time, we reached into the big red and green box by the tree. Finally, it was Sally’s turn but she was too shy. She just looked down and shook her head. Miss Collins asked her to go, but all she could do was cry. She tried to stop, but couldn’t.
The door opened and in came Jimmy. In his arms was a black ball of fur with a ribbon and bell wrapped around it. Lady, his dog, had four puppies, and he had gone home to get one. He walked up to Sally and held the puppy out to her. Miss Collins stroked her hair and asked her to look up. The puppy licked the tears on Sally’s face and she reached out to it. Its tail wagged and Sally held it against her and she smiled for the first time we could remember. Miss Collins tried to talk, but was too emotional and could not. None of us could. The best we could manage were whispers of encouragement. And apology. I hope she heard them as well as our stinging words. Then, one by one we went to Sally and laid our gifts on her desk.
We looked outside and snow began to fall in big, fluttering flakes. Like white angels. Sally smiled again at her new puppy and squeezed it, and it wagged its tail. For the first time in her life, perhaps, she had something that loved her unconditionally. When Miss Collins was able, she began to sing "White Christmas." She had no kind of voice, but nobody cared, and we joined in. Even Sally.
When the bell sounded to begin our vacation, we ran to the bus. Sally sat up front behind Willie Franklin, the driver, with her full sack of presents and her puppy. Someone asked her to come back and sit with them, and we gathered around to look again at what she had.
She got off at her run-down shack, and turned to wave as she walked up the lane. We never saw her again.
