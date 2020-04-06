OPERA LADY: View Met's Live encore presentations at home

For those of us opera lovers who are staying home and staying well, or staying home and recovering, I have some good news.
Each day, a different encore presentation from the Met's Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming on the Met website, with each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 6:30 p.m. the following day. The schedule will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers. Met website: www.metopera.org
The streams are also available through the Met Opera on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, and Roku devices and Samsung Smart TV. To access them without logging in, click “Browse and Preview” in the apps for connected TV, and “Explore the App” on tablets and mobile devices.
For Wednesday, April 8, Verdi’s last opera, “Falstaff, stars Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, (now with AZ Opera), Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo; it was conducted by James Levine, from Dec. 14, 2013. Lots of broad comedy and quite fun.
For Thursday, April 9, Wagner’s “Parsifal” stars Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann (heartthrob alert) , Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape (ditto); conducted by Daniele Gatti from March 2, 2013.
For Friday, April 10, Donizetti’s "Don Pasquale” stars Anna Netrebko, Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien, and John Del Carlo, conducted by James Levine, from Nov. 13, 2010. Netrebko has lots of fun with her friend Mariusz Kwiecien in this romp.
For Saturday, April 11, Gounod’s “Romeo et Juliette,” starring Diana Damrau, Vittorio Grigolo, Elliot Madore, and Mikhail Petrenko, was conducted by Gianandrea Noseda, from Jan. 21, 2017. Grigolo thinks he is “Pavarottini,” a legend in his own mind.
For Sunday, April 12, Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte” (All Women are like that), starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O’Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman, and conducted by David Robertson from March 31, 2018. Do not mistake that this “comedy” is a devilish exploration of whom and why we fall in love … and is it “forever?”
So, sit back, relax, engage your right brain, and let the music just wash all over you — nightly … with many thanks from the Met.
These offerings are ongoing for free from the Met every week until further notice. Go to Metopera.org or further information.